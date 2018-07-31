Bryce Harper Trade Odds Released After Nationals GM Shuts Down Rumors

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

Following comments by Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo, the odds are significantly against the Nats trading outfielder Bryce Harper before Tuesday's non-waiver MLB trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET.

According to OddsShark, the odds are plus-1,500 (15-1) that Rizzo will deal Harper, while they are minus-5,000 (1-50) for the GM to stick to his word.

On Tuesday morning, Rizzo told Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post: "Bryce is not going anywhere. I believe in this team."

ESPN's Tim Kurkjian reported that the Nats were gauging interest in what Harper could net them on the trade market.

The 25-year-old Harper, who can become a free agent this offseason, is hitting .220 with 25 home runs and 62 RBI in 2018.

He also has a National League-leading 84 walks, which has contributed to a .369 on-base percentage.

Harper is a six-time All-Star across seven MLB seasons, and he won the NL MVP award in 2015, when he hit .330 with 42 homers.

Despite their immense talent, the Nationals are struggling to the tune of a 52-53 record.

That puts them 5.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL East lead and 5.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second wild-card spot in the NL.

Because of their tenuous position, the Nationals risk losing Harper in free agency for nothing while also not getting one final opportunity to chase a World Series ring with him on the roster.

Washington would likely fetch a hefty return for Harper despite his status as a rental, but the fact that the Nationals aren't officially out of it may be what compels them to keep their slugger and hope things turn around down the stretch.