Tommy Pham Traded to Rays from Cardinals for Minor League Prospects

The St. Louis Cardinals traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday for three minor leaguers.

The Rays announced that the Cards will receive outfielder Justin Williams and pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Roel Ramirez.

Tampa Bay will also receive international bonus pool money as part of the deal.

The 30-year-old Pham is hitting .248 with 14 home runs, 41 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

In 2017, Pham enjoyed a career year, hitting .306 with 23 homers, 73 RBI and 25 stolen bases as one of the most surprising players in Major League Baseball.

Pham is primarily a center fielder, but he has experience at all three outfield positions.

He is making just $570,100 this season and is arbitration-eligible for the next three campaigns.

MLB.com lists Williams as the Rays' No. 14 prospect and Cabrera as No. 25, while Ramirez is not listed.

Williams appeared in one game for Tampa this season, and at Triple-A he is hitting .258 with eight home runs and 46 RBI.

Cabrera is 7-6 with a 4.12 ERA as a Double-A starter, while Ramirez is 3-1 with a 2.53 ERA primarily as a reliever split between High-A and Double-A.

The Cardinals are four games out of a wild-card spot in the National League, while the Rays are 10 games out in the AL.

In Pham, the Rays are getting a controllable player who can be a key part of their lineup in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals can give additional playing time to 24-year-old outfielder Harrison Bader to see if he can be a long-term starter.