Andrew McCutchen Trade Rumors: Yankees, Phillies, Indians Express Interest

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

After spending the first 12 years of his professional career with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, Andrew McCutchen could be on the move for the second time in 2018.

Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reported the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Phillies have all called the San Francisco Giants about the veteran outfielder prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET non-waiver trade deadline.

San Francisco acquired McCutchen in January as it looked to upgrade its outfield and pull off more even-year magic. Instead, injuries have made it tough for the Giants to contend, as they find themselves at the .500 mark (54-54). They lost six of their first eight games coming out of the All-Star break—this after ending the first half on a two-game losing streak.

Despite a slow start and recent struggles, San Francisco remains 5.5 games back of first place in the National League West and five games back in the wild-card race.

Now, they must decide whether to try to make a run at the playoffs or move veteran players as they look toward the future. If they sell, McCutchen could be a hot name.

The 2013 NL MVP may no longer be the player he once was, but he can still produce at the plate. He is hitting .258/.352/.407 with 10 home runs, 24 doubles, two triples and 43 RBI in his first year in the Bay Area. AT&T Park is far from a hitter's paradise, and he has hit just three dingers at home in 52 games this season.

The 31-year-old is no longer a Gold Glove-caliber center fielder and is best suited for a corner outfield position. Per FanGraphs, he ranks 11th (zero) among all right fielders in defensive runs saved.

New York is in need of outfield depth. Aaron Judge is expected to miss three weeks because of a fractured wrist after recently getting hit by a pitch, and Clint Frazier (concussion) and Jacoby Ellsbury (hip) are also on the disabled list. As a result, Giancarlo Stanton will likely see more time in right if the Yankees can't add depth.

Cleveland is in need of outfield help as well, although journeyman Melky Cabrera (.273 average in 26 games) has come on strong with a .400 average in nine July contests. Philadelphia has been adding veterans (Carlos Santana, Jake Arrieta and Asdrubal Cabrera) to one of the youngest rosters in baseball since the offseason as it looks to end a six-year playoff drought.

McCutchen likely won't kick off a major bidding war the way he once would have, but as he's set for free agency this winter, the Giants may look to get a deadline return.