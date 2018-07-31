NFL Training Camp Notes: Vikings Setting Themselves Up for Big Super Bowl Window

0 of 8

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Bill Belichick's approach to training camp speaks for the entire league.

"Right now, what I'm trying to think about is how to have a good practice today, how to get off to a good start and how to build on that," the New England Patriots head coach said Thursday, per Boston.com's Mark Dunphy.

Survive and advance.

Individuals are being evaluated every day, every snap and every second of training camp—whether it's 90-plus degrees outside, storms are rolling through or teams are in the classrooms, discussing assignments and/or performances.

Only 53 active rosters spots are available for each of the 32 franchises, and those are precious. So, players must do their best to impress with every opportunity, especially after the pads are on and the crackalackin' starts.

Most teams are still in their first week of camp, and much has to be decided between now and September. In some cases, the picture is already becoming clear, while others growing murkier.

Tuesday's practices are a continuation of this process, and several organizations may have the solutions to a few problems or found more issues along the way.