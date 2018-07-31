Dortmund to Consider Christian Pulisic Sale Next Summer Amid Chelsea Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly in a strong position to keep Christian Pulisic this summer, although the club are said to be ready to sell the youngster at the end of the upcoming campaign if he doesn't extend his contract.

According to Raphael Honigstein of ESPN FC, the Bundesliga side have yet to receive any offers for the United States international in this window despite recent links to Chelsea and Liverpool.

"Premier League clubs only have 10 days left to complete signings before the transfer window ends next Thursday, and with no formal bid yet to be filed, sources said Dortmund expect Pulisic to stay with the team for the coming season," continued the report.

It's added that if Pulisic doesn't agree fresh terms before the end of the campaign BVB will consider selling him next summer as his current contract expires in 2020.

Honigstein provided more information in regards to Pulisic's situation to ESPN FC:

According to Bild, representatives for Pulisic have opted against entering into discussions with Dortmund over a possible new contract at the Westfalenstadion. According to Aaron Flanagan of the Daily Mirror, Chelsea have held talks with BVB about a possible £65 million transfer.

Pulisic has earned a reputation as one of the best young talents in the Bundesliga in recent years, bursting into the Dortmund first team and lighting up many a match in Germany.

The teenager has also excelled on the international stage and is a key figure for the USMNT. In 21 senior appearances for the United States, he's scored on nine occasions.

Still, as these figures illustrate, there are still rough edges in his game:

After all, Pulisic only scored four times in the Bundesliga in 2017-18, having made 27 starts and five substitute appearances for BVB.

Yet the raw attributes are there in Pulisic's game to work with. While his decision making still needs work, he's a natural on the ball, able to glide past opponents, take possession in tight spaces and burst away from markers with his change of pace.

With that in mind it's not a huge surprise to see some of the Premier League's biggest sides linked with the American, as with the right type of guidance he can go on to become a superstar. The prospect of him working with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp or Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri would be exciting for the player too.

Still, Ronan Murphy of Goal believes another season at Dortmund would be to the benefit of the youngster:

At this juncture this appears the most likely outcome, as Dortmund prepare for a fresh campaign under new manager Lucien Favre.

Having lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and Ousmane Dembele last summer, there is room for an attacking talisman to emerge at Dortmund. Favre will be hopeful that Pulisic can make that jump up to the next level.