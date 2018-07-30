4-Star Forward DJ Jeffries Decommits from Kentucky, Reopens Recruitment

Credit: Gene Swindoll, 247Sports

Small forward DJ Jeffries decommitted from the Kentucky Wildcats on Monday.

Jeffries announced his decision on Twitter:

The Olive Branch, Mississippi, native is the No. 37 player overall and No. 10 small forward in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello noted Penny Hardaway coached Jeffries in AAU. Now that Hardaway is the Memphis Tigers' head coach, Memphis could be in the hunt for the 4-star recruit.

Jeffries' father, Corey, told John Martin of ESPN 92.9 FM in Memphis, Tennessee, D.J. might have a hard decision to make in the event Hardaway took over at his alma mater.

"We took a long look at Memphis," Corey Jeffries said. "We can't go on 'ifs.' It's kinda crazy, because if Penny takes the job, then it would be something to take a long look at."

Hardaway's arrival provided Memphis with a massive lift, but the feel-good factor only lasts so long before fans expect results. Adding star recruits such as Jeffries is what Hardaway needs to do in order to return the Tigers to the college basketball elite.

Jeffries' final decision will be a good barometer for Hardaway and his coaching staff. Luring away a recruit from Kentucky head coach John Calipari would be a major coup.