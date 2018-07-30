Mets Trade Rumors: NY to Keep Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard

G Fiume/Getty Images

Despite much speculation throughout the 2018 season, the New York Mets are not intending to trade pitchers Jacob deGrom or Noah Syndergaard before Tuesday's non-waiver deadline.

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the Mets do not plan to rebuild and instead want to remain in contention in 2019.

DeGrom is under team control through at least the 2020 season, while Syndergaard cannot become a free agent until after 2021.

Olney also noted this willingness to contend in 2019 has created hesitation to deal fellow pitcher Zack Wheeler, who has one more season before hitting free agency.

The Mets are well out of contention in 2018, entering Monday in last place in the National League East with a 44-59 record. This has led to trades of pending free agents JeurysFamilia and Asdrubal Cabrera.

However, the team is being much more careful about assets who can help for next season.

Despite the disappointing effort this year, things could theoretically be different in 2019 with better luck on the injury front. Key players like Syndergaard, Yoenis Cespedes, Jay Bruce, Todd Frazier and others have missed significant time this year and haven't lived up to expectations even when healthy.

All of these players remain under contract for next year, giving plenty of hope for what could happen if they replicate their past production. Adding in the emergence of starting pitchers Wheeler and Steven Matz, the Mets front office clearly believes there are brighter days ahead.

The team has previously said it would "consider" offers for both Syndergaard and deGrom, per Tim Healey of Newsday, but the asking price has remained high.

A trade involving Syndergaard would likely be selling low because of his health concerns despite his 6-1 record and 2.89 ERA. He has only made 13 starts this year because of a finger injury and, more recently, hand, foot and mouth disease.

DeGrom could offer a bigger return thanks to his major league-best 1.82 ERA, but the Mets want him to keep getting outs for them next year and possibly beyond.