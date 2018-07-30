Nationals Trade Rumors: J.T. Realmuto Price 'Too High' Despite Extensive Talks

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals reportedly have their eyes on Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, but the price is particularly high prior to Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline.

According to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Washington and Miami "have talked extensively" regarding a trade involving the catcher, but the "price remains too high" for the Nationals. Janes noted Washington may sell some players before the deadline but it wouldn't signal a "wholesale teardown."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

