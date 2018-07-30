Report: Nationals Clubhouse 'A Mess,' Bryce Harper Wondered If He'd Be Traded

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals are six games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East and six games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in the wild-card chase.

The team has a disappointing 52-53 record, and one source told Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, "The clubhouse is a mess."

One factor looming over the Nationals is the possibility of a fire sale ahead of Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline, and even Bryce Harper was unsure of his future, per that report:

"Already earlier in the week, when Yahoo Sports first reported the Nationals were engaging other teams in case they decided to sell, Harper had wondered whether he would be among those leaving. The 25-year-old asked friends and confidants whether they thought the Nationals might trade him, sources said. His uncertainty was telling: Even the franchise player was confused about the Nationals' tack."

