MLB Trade Rumors: Giants Tell Teams They Won't Deal Madison Bumgarner

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws to an Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 13, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

While contending major league teams are searching for all possible upgrades before the July 31 non-waiver deadline, San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner is not among those available.

According to Jon Heyman of Fancred, the Giants have told teams he is "going nowhere."

Although San Francisco entered Monday in fourth place in the National League West with a 53-54 record, the team is 6.5 games out of first place and believes it can remain in the playoff race.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Cueto Likely Headed Back to DL with Elbow Issues

    San Francisco Giants logo
    San Francisco Giants

    Cueto Likely Headed Back to DL with Elbow Issues

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    The Sandlot Celebrates 25th Birthday

    Video Play Button
    MLB logo
    MLB

    The Sandlot Celebrates 25th Birthday

    Rachel Smith
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Yankees Interested in Zack Wheeler

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Yankees Interested in Zack Wheeler

    Pinstripe Alley
    via Pinstripe Alley

    Report: Nats Still Hope to Keep Harper Long-Term

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Nats Still Hope to Keep Harper Long-Term

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report