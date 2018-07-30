MLB Trade Rumors: Giants Tell Teams They Won't Deal Madison Bumgarner

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

While contending major league teams are searching for all possible upgrades before the July 31 non-waiver deadline, San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner is not among those available.

According to Jon Heyman of Fancred, the Giants have told teams he is "going nowhere."

Although San Francisco entered Monday in fourth place in the National League West with a 53-54 record, the team is 6.5 games out of first place and believes it can remain in the playoff race.

