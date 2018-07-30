Real Madrid Transfer News: Eden Hazard Talks Rumoured, 'No Interest' in Willian

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly held preliminary talks with Chelsea about signing Eden Hazard, but they have "no interest" in moving for Willian.

According to Marca, despite reports in England concerning a double move for the Brazilian and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Real are only interested in Courtois.

Hazard, though, remains of interest despite Los Blancos not having lodged an official bid, per Het Laatste Nieuws' Kristof Terreur:

Marca's report indicates Hazard's valuation at over €100 million (£89 million) could prove a stumbling block.

But Real have rarely been shy about paying big money for signings, and they could likely afford to meet Hazard's transfer fee given they recently received £99.2 million for Cristiano Ronaldo after his departure to Juventus.

The need to find a replacement for the Portuguese star is one of the key reasons Hazard, 27, has been linked with the Madrid outfit.

There is widespread belief that Real are planning to spend big in order to fill the gaping hole Ronaldo has left in the club's attacking line, especially in goalscoring terms:

It was recently reported, though, that Los Blancos have dispensed with the idea of making a galactico signing and are instead prepared to put their faith in Isco, per AS (h/t Football Espana).

That would mean the end of their pursuit of Hazard, at least for now, and leave Courtois as the only Chelsea player Real want this summer.