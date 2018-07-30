Meet the Best Player in Rainbow Six Siege Esports

The Sandlot Celebrates 25th Birthday Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL This Racetrack Brings Mario Kart to Real Life Fighter with One-Arm Aiming for UFC Contract Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Liz Cambage Drops 53 Points in Historic WNBA Game Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball Mexico Women’s Hockey Team Has Eye on '22 Olympics Paris Has Been Partying for 48 Hours Ronaldo's First Day at Juventus Was Epic The Best Photos from the 2018 World Cup Blind Skateboarder Is Defying the Odds Relive Some of the World Cup's Best Moments Happy 30th Birthday to 'The Notorious' Town with World Cup Fever Brings Rocket League to Life Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Right Arrow Icon

Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen is considered by many to be the best Rainbow Six Siege player in the world—a three-time Rainbow Six Siege Pro League champion and the current reigning champion of the Six Invitational with Penta Esports.





As a part of a Ubisoft's "Another Mindset" Rainbow Six Siege documentary, Pengu opens up about his past, his career and how the game has changed him leading up to the first Six Major in Paris this August.