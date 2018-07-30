Meet the Best Player in Rainbow Six Siege Esports

July 30, 2018

Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen is considered by many to be the best Rainbow Six Siege player in the world—a three-time Rainbow Six Siege Pro League champion and the current reigning champion of the Six Invitational with Penta Esports.


As a part of a Ubisoft's "Another Mindset" Rainbow Six Siege documentary, Pengu opens up about his past, his career and how the game has changed him leading up to the first Six Major in Paris this August.

