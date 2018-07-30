Report: Real Madrid Unwilling to Sell Mateo Kovacic amid Manchester City Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 6: Mateo Kovacic of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid at Parc des Princes stadium on March 6, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly insistent that Mateo Kovacic is not for sale despite the fact he has told the club he wants to leave.

According to Sergio Santos Chozas of AS, the Croatian has told new manager Julen Lopetegui he is unhappy at the Santiago Bernabeu due to his lack of game time and wants a move, but Real have told suitors Manchester City, Roma and Bayern Munich he is not on the market.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

