Report: Real Madrid Unwilling to Sell Mateo Kovacic amid Manchester City Rumours

Real Madrid are reportedly insistent that Mateo Kovacic is not for sale despite the fact he has told the club he wants to leave.

According to Sergio Santos Chozas of AS, the Croatian has told new manager Julen Lopetegui he is unhappy at the Santiago Bernabeu due to his lack of game time and wants a move, but Real have told suitors Manchester City, Roma and Bayern Munich he is not on the market.

