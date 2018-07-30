Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Two East Division leaders will meet at Fenway Park on Monday when the American League's Boston Red Sox (74-33) take on the National League's Philadelphia Phillies (58-47) as solid home favorites.

The Red Sox will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak, while the Phillies hope to end a three-game skid after dropping three of four to the Cincinnati Reds on the weekend.

Why the Phillies can pay on the MLB lines

Philadelphia may have been caught looking ahead to this interleague series in getting outscored 16-6 in the last three games at Cincinnati.

The Phillies had won three in a row prior to their losing streak, and they should be primed to rebound with All-Star Aaron Nola (12-3, 2.42 ERA) on the hill.

The 25-year-old righty has not earned a win since July 9 but has not pitched poorly in his last two starts, allowing five runs and nine hits in 11 innings with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

Nola is 4-3 on the road this year with a 2.86 ERA but has limited opposing batters to a .190 average in 11 outings away from home.

Why the Red Sox can pay on the MLB lines

Boston is the best team in baseball right now, and it is not even close. Whether the Red Sox can maintain this sizzling pace remains to be seen, but they are a force to be reckoned with for the time being.

Opposing Nola will be former AL Cy Young Award winner David Price (11-6, 4.17), who is coming off one of his best starts of the season.

The 32-year-old southpaw blanked the Detroit Tigers for 6.1 innings on July 20, scattering four hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Price did throw 14 pitches in a suspended game on Wednesday to follow it up, but that should not affect him here.

Smart betting pick

Boston has dominated interleague play over the past year, going 18-2 in its last 20 games against NL foes. Coincidentally, one of the two losses came at Philadelphia 1-0 on June 15, 2017.

The Phillies are 9-4 in their previous 13 interleague games, which is pretty solid as well, and they will have the better pitcher on the mound.

Take Philly.

MLB betting trends

The total has gone over in eight of Philadelphia's last 11 games.

Boston is 13-2 in its last 15 games at home.

Boston is 7-1 in its last eight games when playing Philadelphia.

