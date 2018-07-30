MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Info on Potential Last-Minute Deals Before Deadline

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

We're on the eve of the MLB trade deadline and the rumors are reaching a boiling point.

We've seen so many trades go down already that it's hard to believe there could be more.

But that's the thing with baseball—there's always more deals to be made, especially with a number of teams vying for a playoff spot.

There are several players with rumors surrounding them, but we will look at three here that really stick out.

Let's start with a veteran outfielder.

Maybin a Stopgap for Yankees?

With New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge out for a few weeks with a wrist injury, the Yankees could take to the trade market to help ease the burden.

According to George A. King III of the New York Post, one player that could make sense is Miami Marlins outfielder Cameron Maybin, who is reportedly available per a "person with knowledge of the Marlins' plan."

Maybin is in the final year of his contract with the Marlins, so if they could get something in return for the 31-year-old outfielder, they'd likely be happy to.

His statistics aren't anything overly impressive, with a .250/.338/.339 line with three home runs, but again, he'd be just to help until Judge gets back.

Bringing in Maybin would allow for the Yankees to rotate Giancarlo Stanton at designated hitter, and they could use Maybin's ability in the field instead.

What will it take for the Yankees to make this kind of move for an outfielder to use in the meantime?

"They will have to establish the value," a Yankees scout said, per King.

Padres Favorites for Archer

With each passing day, the prospect of the Tampa Bay Rays dealing pitcher Chris Archer seems to grow.

According to Jon Heyman of Fancred, the Rays had scouts on hand to see Yankees prospect Justus Sheffield pitch, but Heyman still thinks Padres are the favorite:

No matter who is interested in him or who gets him, Archer has found the rumors unsettling, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Archer has an ERA of 4.31 across 17 games started. He's having a down year, but he's just 29 years old and is signed through the 2021 season with a team option heading into the 2021 season.

The Padres would want Archer as they load up for the future with their slew of young talent coming up through the ranks.

Being the subject of rumors can be difficult for players.

Archer did not hold back on his thoughts, either.

"I've got the baseball in my hand. And now my career is not in my hands. That's fine, that's the business part of it. But that's why it's unsettling," said Archer.

Pirates Want Gausman

After dealing Brad Brach to the Atlanta Braves, the Baltimore Orioles have dealt three of the four of their walk-year assets, including third basemen Manny Machado and pitcher Zach Britton.

The last being outfielder Adam Jones, but it doesn't appear he'll be moving.

However, the Orioles aren't done there it seems.

According to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic, the Orioles could look to trade their more controllable assets, such as pitcher Kevin Gausman, who the Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly "chasing" after:

Adding Gausman would bring in another young pitcher with numerous years of team control.

Fellow pitcher Ivan Nova has just one more year left on his deal, and Nick Kingham is still young, too.

Gausman could be a solid addition to their rotation for the foreseeable future.

Will the Pirates give up the assets for him, though? That's the biggest looming question.