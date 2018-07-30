MLB Rumors: Top 2018 Trade Reports on Sonny Gray and More

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Yankees always seem to find their way into the headlines, especially around this time of year.

They're in the thick of a playoff hunt and have 67 wins, putting them way ahead in the AL wild-card race.

Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray has been the subject of some trade rumors as we approach the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, and we'll explore the most recent news surrounding him.

In addition to Gray, we'll look at two other players who could be on the move soon.

Sonny Gray To Be Dealt?

Overall, the Yankees have a solid rotation as we approach the postseason.

However, one of the weaker links is Gray, who has a 5.08 ERA.

According to Jon Heyman of Fancred, it's believed there is a bit of interest in Gray as "there are folks who believe he'd do better in another market":

Heyman noted, though, that the Yankees are looking to add to the rotation and not subtract from it.

However, since this report, the Yankees have added J.A. Happ, making Gray more expendable.

For whatever reason, it just isn't working out for Gray in pinstripes this season. Maybe there is some validity to him doing better elsewhere.

It would be hard for Gray to net some major assets with his stats, but it would certainly be better than nothing.

Kela Interest Piquing

With 24 saves under his belt, Texas Rangers pitcher Keone Kela is a prime candidate for contending teams seeking bullpen help.

At just 25 years of age and under team control through 2021, Kela is a valuable asset for a team to have, not only for this year but for years to come.

According to T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com, both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are interested in gaining his services.

As Sullivan noted, Kela would net a larger return than any player they could possibly trade at this point in time.

In this same report, Sullivan said that the Rangers are interested in Braves prospect Luiz Gohara.

For the Dodgers, a back end of a bullpen with Kela and Kenley Jansen would be devastating as you can almost assure that two innings would be totally blanked.

All signs point to Kela being dealt come the deadline, considering the interest.

Gohara Being Dealt at Right Price

Though the Rangers may be interested in someone like Gohara for Kela, he's not the type of player they would trade him for.

The 21-year-old left-handed pitching prospect would only be traded for a "controllable starter," according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic:

One player Rosenthal mentioned specifically is Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer, who has been the subject of a number of rumors.

Kela may be an excellent asset to have, but for a player like Gohara, you can understand why the Braves would only want to deal him for a top-end starter to help out their rotation.

So, as Rosenthal stated, do not expect a Kela-Jake Diekman for Gohara trade to go down any time soon.

Gohara has had a rough go of it in 2018, with a collective ERA of near 6.00 across AA, AAA and the big leagues.