MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Chris Archer, Zack Wheeler and More

The biggest mystery in Major League Baseball ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is the status of Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer.

The interest around the 29-year-old is intensifying by the hour, but there's no guarantee a deal will get done due to Tampa Bay's high asking price.

Zack Wheeler and the New York Mets could be in a similar situation as Tuesday's deadline approaches, as the National League East bottom feeders attempt to get as much as they can in exchange for the 28-year-old.

In addition to Archer and Wheeler, there are a handful of relief pitchers still on the market who could help contending teams, while most of the marquee position players on the trade market have been dealt.

Below is a look at the latest buzz surrounding Archer, Wheeler and others.

Handful Of Teams Chasing Archer Despite Uncertainty

The teams interested in Archer are taking quite the gamble as the time to close deals dwindles.

Although there's no guarantee Archer is completely available on the trade market, Atlanta, San Diego, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are showing serious interest, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

According to Topkin, St. Louis and Pittsburgh are among a group of close to 12 teams that have expressed some type of interest in Archer, but the Braves, Padres and Yankees have the best chances to land the starting pitcher because of their deep farm systems.

In preparation for a potential deal, the Rays scouted Yankees top prospect Justus Sheffield Saturday, but according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, they have a slim chance of bringing in another player from American League East rival:

If the Padres were involved in a pennant race, it would make sense for them to go all in for Archer by sending some of their top prospects to the Rays.

However, that isn't the case at the moment, and any potential deal between Tampa Bay and San Diego would have the Padres' long-term future in mind since Archer is under team control until 2021.

The Braves and Yankees would be ideal destinations for Archer, but the Yankees might have to pay a higher price because the Rays would be dealing with a divisional foe and would still have to face Archer.

If the teams in the mix for Archer aren't willing to pay a hefty price, the market could develop more in the offseason when teams with less urgency to win pop into the picture.

Even though Tuesday's deadline is on the horizon, no one is quite sure of Tampa Bay's intentions, which could lead to plenty of drama as time ticks down Tuesday afternoon.

Mets Setting High Price For Wheeler

The Mets have been in a peculiar position over the last weeks, as they've been willing to trade some players but have been more stingy with others.

Given the recent success of Wheeler, the Mets are hiking up the price, which has led to no significant offers, per Fancred's Jon Heyman:

If a deal involving Wheeler occurs, it will produce a much larger haul than the recent trades of Jeurys Familia to Oakland and Asdrubal Cabrera to Philadelphia.

If a team prises Wheeler away from the Big Apple, it will receive a starter coming off two of his best starts of the season.

Two days before the All-Star break, Wheeler gave up four earned runs in 7.2 innings of work against the Washington Nationals.

Wheeler improved on those numbers July 24, as he tossed seven innings against the Padres in which he let up four hits and two earned runs.

You can't blame the Mets for setting Wheeler's price high because of his last two starts and the demand for starters on the trade market.

At this point in time, a deal doesn't look like it will get done, but a desperate contender could always come in with an offer the Mets can't refuse.

Contenders Talking to Rangers About Kela

Texas Rangers closer Keone Kela could be the next reliever to be dealt.

The Dodgers and Braves, both of whom are in search of bullpen upgrades, are at the forefront of the discussions regarding Kela, per MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan.

With 24 saves in 38 appearances, a 3.44 ERA and 1.145 WHIP, Kela could produce a nice return of prospects for the Rangers while improving the late-inning pitching of the team he ends up with.

The Dodgers made the first splash of the July trade market by bringing in Manny Machado from Baltimore, but they still need to provide Kenley Jensen with help in the latter innings of games.

Kela is one of a few relievers who could be an ideal fit for the Dodgers, but in order to bring the 25-year-old over to the National League, they might have to give up more young players than they want.

Atlanta isn't in desperate need of a reliever after acquiring Jonny Venters from Tampa Bay and Brad Brach from Baltimore, but you can never have too many power arms in the bullpen.

How much the Braves chase after Kela could be determined by their interest in Archer and other players in positions of need.

If the Braves back away in an attempt to improve another facet of their roster, the Dodgers could be in prime position to swoop up Kela.

