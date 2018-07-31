Pro Football Hall of Fame Game 2018: Bears vs. Ravens Date, Time and TV Schedule

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame game between the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens takes place on Thursday at 8 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. NBC will televise the NFL's preseason opener.

The Ravens are coming off a 9-7 campaign in which they just missed out on the playoffs following a heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the regular-season finale.

The Bears struggled, though, and finished 5-11. Head coach John Fox was relieved of his duties, and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy took the reins.

Chicago is the more interesting team of note here given the coaching change and some offseason additions that could make the Bears a dark-horse playoff contender. Here's a look at three members of that team to watch on Thursday.

Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky

The second overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky started 12 games last year, completing 59.4 percent of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns to seven interceptions. He also rushed for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Although his statistics aren't eye-popping, he wasn't asked to do a whole lot in a conservative, run-first offense (of note, the former University of North Carolina star threw 16 or fewer passes three times). In a new regime under Nagy, Trubisky could have more freedom.

Per Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bears offensive guard Kyle Long said the "training wheels" are off for Trubisky:

The issue right now is that Trubisky has had trouble with interceptions in training camp. That being said, Nagy doesn't seem too concerned, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic:

Regardless, it will be interesting to see if the 23-year-old can shake off the turnovers and have a strong opening performance in Canton.

Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller

One reason to be excited about Trubisky's development is rookie wide receiver Anthony Miller, who has been impressive thus far.

A second-round pick, Miller caught 191 passes and hauled in 32 touchdowns during his final two seasons at the University of Memphis.

He's listed behind Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel on the Bears' depth chart right now, but the 23-year-old should receive plenty of snaps if his stock continues to rise.

In fact, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune believes Miller could be the No. 1 slot receiver:

He has received much praise from analysts and reporters. Former Cleveland Browns general manager Phil Savage raved about Miller after watching him in training camp:

Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times noted Miller has been racking up the highlights, including a touchdown against starting cornerback Kyle Fuller:

Of course, training-camp success doesn't always equate to regular-season accolades, but Miller has earned A-plus marks so far.

Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson

Drafted out of Penn State by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014, wide receiver Allen Robinson had a breakout year in 2015, hauling in 80 passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Like the rest of the Jags offense, he had a down year in 2016 but looked to bounce back strong in 2017. Unfortunately, though, a torn ACL suffered in Week 1 ended his season.

Robinson parted ways with the Jags in free agency and signed a deal with the Chicago Bears to be their No. 1 wide receiver. The 6'3", 211-pound wideout will only be 25 years old when the season begins, and if he looks anything close to the player he was in 2015, the Bears got a steal.

Although Robinson has participated in training camp, it will be interesting to see how he fares once the games begin. It's not impossible to miss an entire year with an ACL injury and bounce back strong: Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen just did so in 2017, catching 102 passes for 1,393 yards and six scores.

Keep an eye on the former PSU star as he gets back into the game flow.