MLB Trade Deadline 2018: Examining Teams in Need of Upgrades for Playoff Push

MLB teams are running out of time to make moves prior to the non-waiver trade deadline of Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Some teams have already made their splashes. Most notably, the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado, and the Philadelphia Phillies picked up the New York Mets' hot-hitting second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera.

Expect a flurry of additional moves as the deadline nears. Here's a look at three teams who could be making plays down the stretch, with a focus on their areas of need.

Cleveland Indians: Outfielder

The Cleveland Indians should coast to the American League Central crown, as the other four teams in their division are rebuilding. However, the Tribe needs to shore up a few areas of need prior to the playoffs, and one of them is the outfield, which has been decimated with injuries this season.

Left fielder Michael Brantley has been fantastic this season, but center field and right field could use reinforcements. Bradley Zimmer, Lonnie Chisenhall and Tyler Naquin are all on the disabled list. Greg Allen was sent down to Triple-A. Melky Cabrera has hit just four home runs in 327 plate appearances since joining the Kansas City Royals in the middle of last season. Brandon Guyer has problems against right-handers (five hits in 50 at-bats).

Per Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe, the Tribe have looked into three outfielders: Derek Dietrich of the Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Curtis Granderson and Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton.

Dietrich is the best hitter and most versatile fielder, Granderson provides a solid veteran presence and pop against right-handers and Hamilton is a speed demon and occasional defensive wizard. Dietrich may be the best fit of the three given his bat and glove.

Milwaukee Brewers: Starting Pitcher

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the lead for the National League's top wild-card spot and within striking distance of the Chicago Cubs for the NL Central crown.

The lineup looks playoff ready with the addition of Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, but the starting rotation could use a boost after southpaw Brent Suter was lost for the season due to a torn UCL.

Per FanGraphs, only one Brewers starter (Freddy Peralta) has an xFIP below 4.00 (for context, the average xFIP for starters in 2018 is 4.19). Furthermore, only two of Milwaukee's current starting pitchers (Peralta and Junior Guerra) have strikeout rates above 20 percent.

Milwaukee should look to secure a starter before the trade deadline Tuesday. If the Brewers do so, their roster should be locked and loaded for a run to the postseason.

Per Robert Murray of The Athletic (h/t Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports), Milwaukee has considered three starters: the Tampa Bay Rays' Chris Archer, Baltimore Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman and Zack Wheeler of the New York Mets. Any of those three could help boost the rotation.

Atlanta Braves: More Bullpen Help

Atlanta Braves closer Arodys Vizcaino is on the disabled list with a shoulder injury, and David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quoted some unfortunate news on his eventual return via manager Brian Snitker on July 23:

Although it's encouraging that Vizcaino is expected back before the end of the season, the news that he won't be throwing until sometime in August is a concern.

The Braves just traded for Baltimore Orioles reliever Brad Brach, but the bullpen could still use more reinforcements.

Per ESPN, the team ranks 19th in the league in reliever ERA. Only four potential playoff contenders (Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland Indians and Colorado Rockies) sit below them in that category.

Atlanta has gone 6-13 in its last 19 games and could use some outside help. Adding to the bullpen would be a wise move. Of note, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Braves are looking into Texas Rangers relievers Keone Kela and Jake Diekman. Kela has 24 saves in 25 chances, while Diekman has a 3.79 ERA in 46 appearances.