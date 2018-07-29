Jimmer Fredette Shines at Basketball Tournament vs. Greg Oden, Jared Sullinger

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jimmer Fredette made a habit of upsetting more talented, higher-seeded teams during his days at BYU.

More than seven years after his final game in Provo, he's at it again.

Fredette had 28 points and seven assists, while Jack Cooley added 16 points, as Team Fredette earned a 100-78 win over top-seeded Scarlet & Gray to advance to the semifinals of the 2018 Basketball Tournament.

Defended by Aaron Craft throughout the contest, Fredette took on a more passive attitude than he did in his 41-point explosion against the Fort Wayne Champs in the previous round. He took advantage of the focus of the defense on his scoring to help set up teammates and create hockey assists that led to easy baskets.

Team Fredette spent most of the afternoon shooting over 60 percent from the floor and moving the ball well against a Scarlet & Gray team that played poorly.

Jared Sullinger, the dominating force throughout the first weekend for Scarlet & Gray, was understandably out of sorts. Sullinger flew back to Georgia State University where the game was being played a day after his wedding, working on just a couple hours of sleep. The results showed. Sullinger looked a step slow and was even nutmegged by Fredette.

Greg Oden showed flashes in spots but seemed noticeably at less than 100 percent basketball shape. Those flashes reminded people why he was the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NBA draft, though. Oden came up with a huge swat at the rim early in the first quarter and showed some nice finesse on a hook shot to beat a double team.

Oden did not play in the first weekend of the tournament; he last played in the NBA in the 2013-14 season for the Miami Heat. The Scarlet & Gray team, which was comprised of an elite group of Ohio State alums, surprisingly lacked chemistry on both ends of the floor. It had already gone through a controversial week when center Byron Mullens revealed he had quit the team over displeasure with the potential monetary split.

"I was not made aware of the distorted financial split with my fellow teammates until one day prior. The reasoning for this was due to my non participation last year due to the injury. Something that was completely out of my control," Mullens wrote on Instagram.

"I turned down other opportunities this year just to be part of this event and to represent Scarlet and Grey again. I feel that I am bringing just as much to the table for this team, and our fans as any of the other members. Yet I have been made to feel that my value is somewhat less? We are a team and should be treated as such. I cannot continue, in good faith, to finish the tournament for considerably less then my counterparts and jeopardize a possible injury. It is unfortunate that we couldn’t all agree to an even split between everyone across the board."



Now none of the Ohio State alums have to worry about splitting anything. The $2 million tournament is a winner-take-all format, so any team eliminated goes home empty-handed.

Team Fredette will move on to next weekend's semifinals, which take place at Morgan State University in Maryland.