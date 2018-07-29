Report: Real Madrid Could Favour Edinson Cavani over Eden Hazard Bid

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Real Madrid could be ready to offer Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani a chance to join them as they ponder the value of Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard.

According to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol (h/t Jack Wilson of the Sunday Express), Los Blancos might switch their attentions away from Hazard after disagreeing with Chelsea's valuation of the Belgium superstar.

Cavani has experienced an excellent year for PSG, and topped the period off with a strong performance for Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup in Russia. The 31-year-old is also believed to have a difficult relationship with PSG talisman Neymar, potentially fuelling a move away from the French capital.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Solhekol said:

"We know Real Madrid want to sign Eden Hazard but they also have other targets.

One of them is PSG striker Edinson Cavani. He had a really impressive World Cup with Uruguay and Real Madrid have money to spend after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Cavani scored 40 times last season and there are question marks in Paris over his relationship with Neymar."

The Uruguayan arrived in Ligue 1 for a big fee after departing Napoli in 2010 but his contribution has often been overlooked in the face of competition within the first-team.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic dominated the PSG striker role before Neymar arrived in a blockbuster transfer from Barcelona.

Cavani has often been forced to play in a wider role, but with Ronaldo's exit, he could feature in his favoured position at Madrid.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Per Wilson, Chelsea want a world-record fee of £200 million before they entertain the departure of Hazard.

However, Madrid president Florentino Perez believes the player is worth £150 million, scuppering any deal.

Cavani would give Perez the chance to bring in a world-class forward, but for a significantly smaller fee than a move for Hazard.

Per ESPNFC, sports writer Paolo Bandini said he can envisage Cavani replacing Ronaldo:

Real must bring in new faces before the end of the transfer window, and a need for fresh blood could force Perez to move for alternative talent.

It is doubtful Los Blancos fans will be hugely enthused by a transfer for a player that's the wrong side of 30, but the UEFA Champions League holders must capture a new forward.

Cavani has the goalscoring record to keep Real competitive in La Liga, but supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium might have to wait before they sign a true Galactico.