Real Madrid Transfer News: Christian Eriksen Rumours Return

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid are once again being linked with Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen, with the latest rumours indicating Barcelona and other Premier League clubs are also keeping an eye on the Dane.

According to Sport's Jesus Malagon, Eriksen is still on the team's wishlist, as he's a player who would fit new manager Julen Lopetegui's system perfectly. Marca's Santiago Siguero (via Chris Winterburn) previously reported Los Blancos saw him as a possible long-term replacement for Luka Modric.

Per Malagon, Eriksen's solid form in the 2018 FIFA World Cup has increased his value, and Real know Daniel Levy is a hard man to negotiate with. But he also noted Spurs ended up selling Gareth Bale to Los Blancos because their offer was too good to pass up, and the La Liga giants are once again flush with cash.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

With Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, Real have extra capital to play with and a need for another star. While a striker would be ideal, another playmaker with scoring potential would also be welcome.

The 26-year-old scored 10 goals and added 10 assists in the Premier League last season, tying his best scoring mark in the competition.

His passing was also on point:

Los Blancos don't need another midfielder, as they have a ton of young talent waiting in the wings, including Martin Odegaard, Dani Ceballos and Marcos Llorente. Marco Asensioand Isco are great options going into the new season, although both do their best work in a more advanced role.

But Eriksen is already an established star, unlike Odegaard or Ceballos. Those two could still head out on loan to continue their development, while the Dane would likely slide into Real's starting XI from day one.

A deal seems unlikely at this point, as the Premier League's transfer window will slam shut on August 9 and Spurs would have little time to find a replacement. Los Blancos will keep tabs on Eriksen, however, with an eye on a transfer at some point in the future.