MLB Trade Deadline: Live Grades for All the Biggest Trades

Chicago Cubs Get: LHP Cole Hamels and cash

Getting a four-time All-Star and the 2008 World Series MVP is a heck of a way to solve a back-end rotation problem. Granted, Hamels has mostly looked past his prime over the last two years. But between his rising velocity and low contact rate, there's hope he'll be rejuvenated in the National League. The Cubs also gave up nothing of consequence to get him.

Grade: B+

Texas Rangers Get: RHP Eddie Butler and RHP Rollie Lacy

Taking a flier on Butler, a former top prospect, didn't pay dividends for the Cubs. It probably won't for the Rangers either. And while Lacy has been making waves in the low minors this year, he's already 23 years old. So, this looks like little more than a salary dump for Texas.

Grade: C

Arizona Diamondbacks Get: 3B Eduardo Escobar

The Diamondbacks needed an infield upgrade even before Jake Lamb suffered another shoulder injury. Escobar is the best guy they could have asked for. He has a versatile glove and a bat that produced an .852 OPS and 55 extra-base hits in Minnesota. And it cost Arizona little to rent him.

Grade: A

Minnesota Twins Get: RHP Jhoan Duran and OFs Gabriel Maciel and Ernie De La Trinidad

This was an odd trade for the Twins, as three guys who are all in the low minors isn't going to help them bounce back in 2019. Still, there's some upside. Duran has a good arm and a projectable 6'5" frame, and Maciel can run and hit (albeit not for power).

Grade: B-

Philadelphia Phillies Get: 2B/SS Asdrubal Cabrera

The Phillies aren't going to get good defense out of Cabrera at shortstop, but they'll live with it if he hits. The .817 OPS he had for the Mets is way better than the .613 OPS the Phillies have gotten out of their shortstops so far. And it only cost Philadelphia an expendable prospect to rent Cabrera.

Grade: B

New York Mets Get: RHP Franklyn Kilome

Contrary to what the Mets got for Familia, Kilome is a legit prospect. Though it doesn't show in his 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in the minors, he has a big arm attached to his 6'6" frame. The Mets will be celebrating this trade for years if they can unlock Kilome's potential and use it to beat up on a National League East rival.

Grade: B+

Houston Astros Get: RHP Ryan Pressly

After missing out on Britton, this was a case of the Astros going off the board for a late-innings reliever. Pressly doesn't have much name value, but he did have a 3.40 ERA and 13.0 strikeouts per nine innings in Minnesota. He can get even better if the Astros maximize his talent for spin and not just in 2018. He's around through 2019.

Grade: A

Minnesota Twins Get: RHP Jorge Alcala and OF Gilberto Celestino

Though neither Alcala nor Celestino is a blue chip in his own right, together they're a solid return for a year-and-a-half of Pressly. Alcala has a hard fastball to guide his way. Celestino doesn't have much power, but he can hit, run and field.

Grade: B

Milwaukee Brewers Get: 3B Mike Moustakas

Moustakas has been just OK since a hot start, yet he still had a .778 OPS and 20 homers at the time of this trade. This after he hit 38 homers in 2017. The real issue is that he's bumping Travis Shaw from third base to second base. That's a downgrade in a vacuum, and Shaw's lack of experience at second base could further hurt the Brewers.

Grade: C+

Kansas City Royals Get: OF Brett Phillips and RHP Jorge Lopez

Rather than go for the top prospects in the Milwaukee system, Kansas City went for two plug-and-play prospects. Phillips is more glove than bat at this point, and Lopez has a classic relief profile: big arm but small control. Both of them are projects for the Royals to work on.

Grade: C-

Atlanta Braves Get: RHP Brad Brach

With this trade coming on the heels of the team's lesser deal for Jonny Venters, the Braves effectively patched their beleaguered bullpen. Brach has had a rough season, but he was an All-Star in 2016, and he's been adding velocity over time this season. Plus, he cost next to nothing to rent.

Grade: B

Baltimore Orioles Get: International bonus pool money

Given how much Brach's stock had been damaged, this might have been the most the Orioles could get for him. It's also an encouraging play, as it indicates Baltimore is prepared to end its frustrating unwillingness to engage on the international market.

Grade: B+