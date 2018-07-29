Geraint Thomas Wins 2018 Tour de France; Alexander Kristoff Claims Stage 21

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas won his maiden Tour de France on Sunday, safely finishing Stage 21. The stage win went to Alexander Kristoff, who triumphed in a bunch sprint on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

The Norwegian was the fastest man in the sprint, while Thomas and his team-mates finished further back.

Here are the results from Stage 21:

The final classification:

Sunday's ride to the Champs-Elysees was mostly flat and didn't serve up any real challenges, allowing the classification winners and their team-mates to pose for some photos and enjoy a few drinks in the early kilometers.

Many urged Thomas to enjoy the unique ride:

Sky didn't waste any time with their celebrations:

But with few top sprinters left in the race, other teams were anxious to get started, understanding there was a unique opportunity for a solo win, rather than a bunch sprint on the most famous road in France.

Things remained civil until they made their way to Paris, where French rider Sylvain Chavanel was given his moment in the spotlight in what was his final Tour stage:

Six riders found the gap on the cobbled streets, but the peloton kept the pace high and always had the group in its sights. Taylor Phinney was part of the break, but a mechanical issue saw him jump off the bike to grab a new one, leading to a rough chase.

Cofidis took the front of the peloton inside the final 20 kilometers, quickly bringing the gap to the leaders down. Yves Lampaert tried his luck with a late attack and nearly surprised the bunch, but he was caught inside the final kilometer, with Kristoff leading the charge.

Sky took first and third place in the overall classification, with Tom Dumoulin and Chris Froome joining Thomas on the podium. It was yet another successful Tour for the British formation, who have won the race in five of the last six editions.