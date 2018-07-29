Antonio Brown Recruits Dez Bryant to Steelers on Twitter to Win Super Bowl

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant remains unsigned this season, and superstar Antonio Brown took to Twitter to recruit him to the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Bryant, 29, is no longer an elite wideout, but he's still solid at the position. He registered 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns last season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.