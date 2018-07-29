MLB Trade Rumors: Hottest Reports As 2018 Deadline's End Approaches

Jim Mone/Associated Press

A handful of marquee names remain available ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

The market for relief pitchers continues to flourish, and if potential trade partners are able to strike deals that please both sides, a handful of contenders should improve their respective bullpens, if they haven't already.

Baltimore, Minnesota and the New York Mets have been the top sellers on the trade market so far, but a few teams could join them in the coming days.

Below is the latest buzz surrounding some of the top trade targets in baseball.

Teams Circling Around Archer

A few teams have checked in with the Tampa Bay Rays about the availability of Chris Archer.

The Rays, who dealt Nathan Eovaldi to Boston, set a high price tag for the teams interested in prying the 29-year-old away from Florida.

The San Diego Padres, who have a plethora of top prospects, have made progress on trade talks with the Rays, per Yahoo's Jeff Passan:

In addition to the National League West bottom feeders, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are looking into a potential deal with the Rays, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal:

Archer is a coveted player on the trade market despite putting up less-than-ideal numbers, including a 3-5 record with a 4.31 ERA in 17 starts.

In the previous two seasons, Archer produced a losing record with an ERA over four and conceded close to 200 hits, but he did strike out at least 230 batters in those campaigns.

For the Rays to justify a trade of Archer, who is under contract until 2021, they must bring back a top prospect or two and replenish their farm system.

The Padres have one of the deepest farm systems in baseball, but they're in a peculiar position because they won't contend in 2018 and there's no guarantee they'll surge to the forefront of the NL West in 2019.

The Yankees and Dodgers already dipped into their minor league rosters to acquire players ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline and they might not have the proper set of prospects available to bring in Archer.

More Twins Could Be On The Move

The Twins are challenging the Orioles for the title of top seller at the non-waiver trade deadline.

While they didn't trade a game-changing superstar like Manny Machado, the Twins have value on their roster and they're using it to rebuild the depth chart for the future.

With Ryan Pressly off to Houston and Eduardo Escobar shipped to Arizona, the next two names to watch are Brian Dozier and Kyle Gibson.

Dozier's drawn interest from a handful of teams looking for help in the middle infield, with the Cleveland Indians and San Francisco Giants the latest franchises mentioned in discussions for the second baseman, per Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press:

The buzz surrounding Gibson is rapidly growing, especially after he impressed in recent starts. Rosenthal reported Gibson is receiving as much interest as anyone on the Minnesota roster:

Since it's clear the Twins are willing to sell based off their eagerness to trade Escobar and Pressly, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see Dozier and Gibson dealt before Tuesday's deadline.

Although Dozier is hitting .226, he's slugged 16 home runs and driven in 52 runs, which makes him an ideal candidate to fill a void in the middle infield.

However, the market for infielders dwindled after Milwaukee acquired Mike Moustakas and Philadelphia traded for Asdrubal Cabrera.

Gibson gained more momentum on trade market following his eight-inning start against the Red Sox Thursday in which he gave up four hits and one earned run.

If teams are serious about trading for the 30-year-old, they'll receive a pitcher in solid form, as Gibson went seven innings in three of his last four starts.

Marlins Receiving Interest In Multiple Players

The Miami Marlins possess a group of intriguing trade targets, but they haven't been active yet.

Brad Ziegler is receiving the most interest at the moment, as the Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics, Indians and Red Sox are keeping an eye on the 38-year-old, per MLB.com's Joe Frisaro.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Oakland watched Dan Straily's Thursday start, while the price is high for Kyle Barraclough, Adam Conley and Drew Steckenrider, according to Frisaro.

Ziegler appears to be the most likely player to be dealt because he's 38 and is a free agent at the end of the 2018 season.

The other pitchers mentioned in the report will be tougher to pry away, but if the relief market dries up in the coming days, a contender could dive in with an offer the Marlins can't refuse.

Although Ziegler would be cheaper to acquire, Barraclough is the more enticing name since he's given up 13 earned runs in 46 innings with an ERA of 2.54.

