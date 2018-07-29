Metta World Peace: LaVar Ball's JBA Will Be 'Some Type of Competition' for NCAA

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2018

TORONTO, ON - JULY 27: Metta World Peace #15 of the Killer 3's takes a shot against the Power during the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Scotiabank Arena on July 27, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/BIG3/Getty Images)
Claus Andersen/Getty Images

BIG3 player Metta World Peace is a fan of LaVar Ball's JBA, at least conceptually.

"I think that's going to be a league that's going to be competing with NCAA pretty soon," World Peace told TMZ Sports. "Not too much competition, but some kind of competition."

"It's really cool; organized basketball is always fun," World Peace added of the league.

World Peace has played basketball all over the globe, from the NBA to China and Italy. He's now competing for the BIG3's Killer 3s alongside Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson, among others, and he told TMZ he's interested in taking in some JBA games in the future.

Related

    Teams You'll Sneaky Love to Watch Next Year 🍿

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams You'll Sneaky Love to Watch Next Year 🍿

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R POWER 50: The Most Influential People in Sports 👊

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R POWER 50: The Most Influential People in Sports 👊

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Stars Support an NBA Team in Vegas

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Stars Support an NBA Team in Vegas

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Rookies with the Most to Prove This Year

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rookies with the Most to Prove This Year

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report