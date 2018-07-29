Metta World Peace: LaVar Ball's JBA Will Be 'Some Type of Competition' for NCAA

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

BIG3 player Metta World Peace is a fan of LaVar Ball's JBA, at least conceptually.

"I think that's going to be a league that's going to be competing with NCAA pretty soon," World Peace told TMZ Sports. "Not too much competition, but some kind of competition."

"It's really cool; organized basketball is always fun," World Peace added of the league.

World Peace has played basketball all over the globe, from the NBA to China and Italy. He's now competing for the BIG3's Killer 3s alongside Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson, among others, and he told TMZ he's interested in taking in some JBA games in the future.