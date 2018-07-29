MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Chris Archer, Brian Dozier and More

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Wait a minute—do you feel that?

That's the heat of the MLB trade rumor mill heating up, and it's going to keep being fed more and more until we reach 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, also known as the non-waiver trade deadline in Major League Baseball.

It's unlike any other sport—this stuff does not rest.

But enough chit-chat, let's get down it and look at some rumors surrounding Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer, Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier and another pitcher who plays in the same state as Archer but for a different team.

Archer Trade Talks Surging

With the desire to upgrade starting rotations this time of year among the contending ballclubs, one player who might as well have a spotlight cast over him until Tuesday is Archer.

According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, trade talks for the 29-year-old are "intensifying":

Per another report from journalist Ken Rosenthal, the list of teams involved in their quest for Archer are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and the New York Yankees:

The Dodgers are interesting because they don't need rotation help. There is a connection between these two ballclubs, with L.A. president of operations Andrew Friedman being the former general manager of the Rays, but still, they have no need for Archer.

One thing that could make some sense is that they want him for if they face a short rotation in the playoffs, but in the meantime, who goes to the bullpen? This is one team where he wouldn't fit.

The Padres are looking at the long game. Archer is a young ace who would be under team control for a few more years. San Diego is loaded with prospects like Fernando Tatis Jr. and MacKenzie Gore and could be hoping to make a run in a year or two with players like them and Archer at the front of it.

For the Yankees, it's would be an inter-divisional trade, which rarely happens, but hey, the Yankees did get Zach Britton from the Baltimore Orioles.

Bringing in Archer would almost assuredly mean that fellow pitcher Sonny Gray would be on the block and shipped off along with his ERA north of 5.00.

The Rays will want a lot in return for Archer. Will a team pony up for him?

Indians and Giants Interested in Dozier

Just as the headline says, two teams vying for postseason contention are looking to upgrade their infield.

According to Mike Bernardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the teams interested in the veteran second basemen's services are the Cleveland Indians and San Francisco Giants:

Of those ballclubs, the Giants make more sense.

Though they are in a tough spot to make the postseason (six games back in the wild card and 7.5 out in the NL West), they are still alive.

The Giants have dealt with injuries at the second base position, most notably to expected starter Joe Panik, who is on the disabled list with a groin strain.

For the Indians, this could be a chain reaction of events. Jason Kipnis is their second basemen, but he has struggled this season with a .362 slugging percentage and batting just .219.

With Dozier's arrival, this could push Kipnis to the outfield, especially with outfielder Tyler Naquin hitting the DL.

Dozier hasn't been doing much better than Kipnis in the batting average department (.226), but his slugging percentage and OPS are notably higher.

The 31-year-old has just 16 bombs this season after hitting 34 in 2017, but Dozier has been known for second-half resurgences, which could well happen again this year.

Into his 30s, teams may not need to trade a whole lot for Dozier, and he would help out both of these teams.

Again, the Giants make the most logistical sense in terms of pieces already in play.

Veteran Ziegler Drawing Interest

Even at 38, Miami Marlins pitcher Brad Ziegler is still wanted via trade.

In fact, the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Indians and Oakland Athletics are all interested in him, according to Joe Frisaro of MLB.com.

Ziegler has a history with both the Red Sox and A's, having previously played for them. The Cubs and Indians, meanwhile, are both contending teams looking to add bullpen help.

Looking at his numbers, Ziegler isn't anything too special initially at 1-5 with an ERA north of 4.00. But it's important to remember that Ziegler had a tough start to the year.

And since the beginning of May, Ziegler's ERA is close to 3.00, and he's only given up one earned run over his past 17 appearances.

You can never have too much bullpen help as you march toward a postseason berth, and Ziegler and his quirky delivery will be able to help out those four teams as well as any others that might inquire about him.

He's found his zone, and he's shown no signs of slowing down.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball Reference.