10 Biggest Names Still Up for Grabs at the MLB Trade Deadline

Rumors

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on July 13 that Detroit Tigers outfielder Nick Castellanos was "available."

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote on Wednesday that there is some speculation connecting the Atlanta Braves and Tigers on a potential Castellanos trade: "If the Braves make an an offensive acquisition, the target would likely be a right-handed hitter. So as the Tigers have spent time scouring Atlanta's farm system, there has been some belief Nicholas Castellanos would be a potential target."



2018 Performance

Castellanos is enjoying another successful season at the dish, as he's posted 15 home runs, 57 RBI and an .847 OPS. He does have some issues in the field, however: Per Baseball Reference, the 26-year-old outfielder has a -1.7 defensive WAR this year.

Still, Castellanos has a valuable bat, particularly against left-handers. For the season, he's batting an eye-popping .398 with six home runs and 18 RBI versus southpaws.

Outlook

The Braves would make a lot of sense. They've been in a tailspin and have lost 14 of their last 19 games, dropping them out of first place in the National League East and on the outside looking in at the wild card.

Castellanos would help provide a much-needed boost to the lineup, which has been mostly cold during the team's July swoon. A former third baseman, Castellanos could either play at the hot corner or give a corner outfielder a breather from time to time.

Ultimately, Atlanta can't afford to stand pat at the deadline without making a move to improve its offense, and if Castellanos is available, the Braves should go for it.