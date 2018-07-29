Baseball Hall of Fame 2018: Induction Ceremony Start Time and TV Info

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Chipper Jones, Trevor Hoffman, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero, Alan Trammell and Jack Morris will be enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. MLB Network will televise the action from Cooperstown, and fans can also live-stream everything through baseballhall.org.

MLB Tonight will be hosting a special Hall of Fame edition from 11 a.m. ET to the ceremony's start time of 1:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will run through 4:30 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at a few facts and anecdotes for this year's class in advance of Sunday's festivities.

Facts and Anecdotes: 2018 Hall of Fame Class

Chipper Jones

Per Tim Kurkjian of ESPN, it didn't take long for the Atlanta Braves to sign Chipper Jones after drafting him first overall in 1990:

Jones was certainly right about the money: Per Baseball Reference, he made over $168 million on his salaries alone over his 19-year career, all of which was spent in Atlanta.

The return on Atlanta's investment was excellent. An eight-time All-Star, Jones hit 468 home runs and batted .303 lifetime. He was a key member of the 1995 World Series champions as well as the 1996 and 1999 National League pennant teams.

Jim Thome

Pitchers feared seeing Jim Thome stroll up to the plate at any point during the game, but he was especially dominant in potential game-ending situations.

Per MLB.com, Thome holds the record for the most game-ending home runs in history (13). He slugged 612 dingers during his career, including a career high of 52 in 2002. That mark puts him at eighth all time, a place he'll likely hold for quite some time (Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre is the active leader with 467 homers).

Boston Red Sox fans are also likely happy they don't have to see Thome in the playoffs anymore, as the Peoria, Illinois native always saved his best vs. them in October.

Per Baseball Reference, Thome hit seven home runs in 12 games over the course of three playoff series (1995, 1998, 1999). Cleveland won in 1995 and 1998 but lost in 1999.

Trevor Hoffman

Trevor Hoffman is best known for saving 601 games (second all time) during a star-studded career spent mainly with the San Diego Padres, but he wasn't always a pitcher. In fact, Hoffman was a shortstop for the University of Arizona:

However, Hoffman struggled at the dish in the minor leagues, hitting just .212 for Single-A Charleston in 1990. But a positional change in 1991 catapulted him to his Hall-of-Fame status.

Hoffman is a seven-time All-Star and two-time winners of the Rolaids Relief award. He made one World Series with the Padres in 1998.

Vladimir Guerrero

Per Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group, Vladimir Guerrero will be the first ever player to represent the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the Hall of Fame:

Guerrero spent his first eight years in the bigs patrolling right field for the Montreal Expos before signing with the Halos as a free agent. He played six years in Anaheim, winning the regular-season MVP in 2004 thanks to 39 home runs, 126 RBI and a .989 OPS. Guerrero also finished top three in the MVP voting in 2005 and 2007.

While Guerrero never won a World Series (he did make it with the 2010 Texas Rangers), he will always be remembered for being one of the game's most entertaining players thanks to his phenomenal power and throwing arm.

Alan Trammell

Tim Kurkjian shared this anecdote about Alan Trammell, who played shortstop for the Detroit Tigers from 1977-1996:

A four-time Gold Glove winner, Trammell was one of the sharpest fielders in the game during his era. He also had a solid bat as well, hitting .285 lifetime and a career-high .343 in 1987, when he finished second in the American League MVP race.

Trammell and the Tigers won the 1984 World Series, winning 104 regular-season games and taking seven of eight from the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres in the postseason. Trammell won the World Series MVP thanks to a .450 batting average (9-for-20), two home runs and six RBI.

Jack Morris

A four-time World Series winner, starting pitcher Jack Morris was the subject of Hall-of-Fame debates seemingly every year for the past two decades. But he's finally in after securing a nod from the Veterans Committee.

One reason for his induction: Morris was a workhorse who could go the distance. Per the Baseball Hall of Fame Twitter account, he did so 175 times:

No complete game Morris threw was more important than his 10-inning masterpiece against the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series. Pitching for the Minnesota Twins, Morris held Atlanta scoreless the whole way, allowing just seven hits and striking out eight. Minnesota won in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving Morris the complete-game shutout.

Morris, who was teammates with Trammell on the 1984 Tigers, also won the Fall Classic with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992 and 1993.