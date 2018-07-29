MLB Rumors: Most Buzzworthy Reports Entering 2018 Trade Deadline

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

As Tuesday's trade deadline looms closer, it seems like many of the biggest deals have already been made.

It started the day after the All-Star Game when the Baltimore Orioles traded superstar Many Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and last year's National League champions are hoping that Machado can lead them to the World Series and help them to win it a year after losing to the Houston Astros in the seventh game.

Other big moves saw the New York Yankees acquire left-handed pitcher J.A. Happ from the Toronto Blue Jays and reliever Zach Britton from the Orioles. The Milwaukee Brewers, who are chasing the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central, acquired Mike Moustakas from the Kansas City Royals while the Cubs picked up starting pitcher Cole Hamels from the Texas Rangers.

There are more deals to be made, and one of the teams that is starting to receive a lot of calls from contenders is the Chicago White Sox. Many thought the rebuilding White Sox would be in a sell mode and players like Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia could be available.

However, long-time MLB insider Peter Gammons of The Athletic reports that the Sox are getting multiple calls on hard-throwing starter Carlos Rodon.

While Rodon has not fully developed into the star pitcher the White Sox were expecting when they selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 Draft, he reaches 98 miles per hour on the radar gun and has mixed in some excellent performances with mediocre ones.

The 25-year-old Rodon is in his fourth year with the White Sox, and he has a 3-3 record and a 3.38 earned-run average and a 1.105 WHIP.

Rodon would not be eligible to file for free agency until 2022, so it would probably take a major deal for the White Sox to part company with the starting pitcher.

Chris Archer of the Tampa Bay Rays is another pitcher who has been mentioned prominently as the trade deadline nears.

The San Diego Padres, who are not in contention for a playoff spot, are one of the teams that has been talking to the Rays about Archer.

The Padres clearly want the right-handed pitcher, but they are only willing to go so far to get him. They have told the Rays that high-level prospect shortstop Fernado Tatis Jr. is not available in a trade and neither is left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore, according to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi.

The Padres are rich with prospects including catcher-outfielder Francisco Mejia and infielder Jose Urias. Morosi's tweet intimated that San Diego's other top prospects besides Tatis and Gore would be available in a potential trade.

The Yankees and Dodgers are also interested in Archer, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The 29-year-old Archer has a 3-5 record with a 4.31 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 96.0 innings.

While the Orioles have already traded Machado and Britton, they may not be done. Outfielder Adam Jones may be the next player to leave Charm City.

According to ESPN reporter Jerry Crasnick, the Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Phillies may both be at the head of the list.

The Indians are in control of the AL Central, but they will almost certainly have to compete with the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and Yankees if they are going to win the pennant and get a chance to play in the World Series.

The Phillies are involved in a tough fight with the Atlanta Braves for the NL East title. The presence of Jones could help the Phillies gain an edge in that battle.

Jones is a five-time All-Star, and he has a .278/.317/.458 slash line this season with 11 home runs and 42 runs batted in.