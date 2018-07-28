Maya Moore Wins MVP as Team Parker Takes 2018 WNBA All-Star Game

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

Minnesota Lynx guard Maya Moore took home MVP honors as Team Parker defeated Team Delle Donne, 119-112, in the 2018 WNBA All-Star Game at Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.

Moore, who was playing in front of a hometown crowd, took home her third straight All-Star MVP with 18 points (8-of-17 shooting), eight rebounds and six assists.

That wasn't the only honor Moore nabbed.

Thanks to her 18-point effort, the four-time WNBA champion passed Tamika Catchings and became the league's all-time All-Star Game scoring leader:

Team Parker also received 18 points from Chicago Sky sharpshooter Allie Quigley, who put on a show during halftime's three-point shooting contest.

During the final round of her showdown against Las Vegas aces shooting guard Kayla McBride, Quigley was unconscious and finished with 29 points to nab her second straight three-point shootout title:

Team Parker added to its never-ending highlight reel with a dunk from Dallas Wings center Liz Cambage (11 points) in the game's waning seconds:

Thanks to that slam, Cambage joined Lisa Leslie, Michelle Snow, Sylvia Fowles, Brittney Griner and Jonquel Jones as the only women to register dunks in the midseason exhibition.

Over on Team Delle Donne, Washington Mystics guard Kristi Toliver dropped a game-high 23 points and tied an All-Star Game record with seven threes:

Additionally, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson dropped 18 points and threatened to become the first rookie since Shoni Schimmel in 2014 to take home MVP.

At this point, though, it merely feels like a matter of time before Wilson will be hoisting the hardware above her head.