Jets Rumors: Alfred Morris Visiting New York as Training Camp Starts

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Still looking for a home as training camps get underway, free-agent running back Alfred Morris is continuing to explore the market as he looks to continue his career.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Saturday that Morris visited the New York Jets this weekend.

