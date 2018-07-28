Jets Rumors: Alfred Morris Visiting New York as Training Camp Starts

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2018

Dallas Cowboys running back Alfred Morris runs the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Still looking for a home as training camps get underway, free-agent running back Alfred Morris is continuing to explore the market as he looks to continue his career. 

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Saturday that Morris visited the New York Jets this weekend.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

