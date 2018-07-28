Tom Brady Declines Comment on Julian Edelman Suspension, Alex Guerrero Link

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

While some have attempted to connect New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman's suspension to trainer Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady isn't getting into that mess.

Brady declined to comment when asked Saturday if it was fair for people to link Guerrero to the matter, as shown by CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia:

