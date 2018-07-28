Tom Brady Declines Comment on Julian Edelman Suspension, Alex Guerrero Link

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2018

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 14: Julian Edelman #11 talks to Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots in the second half against the Houston Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Jim Rogash/Getty Images

While some have attempted to connect New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman's suspension to trainer Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady isn't getting into that mess.

Brady declined to comment when asked Saturday if it was fair for people to link Guerrero to the matter, as shown by CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia:

                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

