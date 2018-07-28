Tom Brady Declines Comment on Julian Edelman Suspension, Alex Guerrero Link

Tom Brady Declines Comment on Julian Edelman Suspension, Alex Guerrero LinkJuly 28, 2018
Jim Rogash/Getty Images
While some have attempted to connect New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman's suspension to trainer Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady isn't getting into that mess.
Brady declined to comment when asked Saturday if it was fair for people to link Guerrero to the matter, as shown by CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia:
Mike Petraglia @Trags
WALKOFF: Tom Brady did not appreciate being asked about an association between Julian Edelman and Alex Guerrero following his PED suspension https://t.co/WO4Dvvd5hJ
