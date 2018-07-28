Floyd Mayweather's Gym Has 'McGregor KO' Workout

Floyd Mayweather's Gym Has 'McGregor KO' WorkoutJuly 28, 2018
Nearly one year after knocking out Conor McGregor to improve his career boxing record to 50-0, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is boasting about it in a unique way.
On Friday, Dave Doyle of Yahoo Sports tweeted a photo of drills listed on the wall of the Mayweather Boxing and Fitness gym in Los Angeles:
Dave Doyle @davedoylemma
I’m at Floyd Mayweather’s new gym in LA. He’s got a drill called the “McGregor KO” https://t.co/7nZhe7cIbJ
One of the drills is called the "McGregor K.O.," which calls for a jab, right hand, jab, double right hand, left hook, left hook and right hand in succession.
Despite the fact that McGregor is a mixed martial artist, he managed to hang tough against Mayweather for much of their fight.
"Money" began to overwhelm him in the later rounds, however, resulting in a 10th-round knockout.
Since the highly anticipated bout, Mayweather has been retired from boxing, while McGregor has yet to make his return to the Octagon for UFC.
Trainer Still Surprised Robert Easter Can Make Lightweight Limit