Floyd Mayweather's Gym Has 'McGregor KO' Workout

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2018

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2017, file photo, Floyd Mayweather Jr. hits Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match in Las Vegas. The AP reported on Sept. 1, 2017, that a story claiming a boxing promoter connected to the fight was found shot dead in Washington, D.C. is a hoax. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File)
Eric Jamison/Associated Press

Nearly one year after knocking out Conor McGregor to improve his career boxing record to 50-0, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is boasting about it in a unique way.

On Friday, Dave Doyle of Yahoo Sports tweeted a photo of drills listed on the wall of the Mayweather Boxing and Fitness gym in Los Angeles:

One of the drills is called the "McGregor K.O.," which calls for a jab, right hand, jab, double right hand, left hook, left hook and right hand in succession.

Despite the fact that McGregor is a mixed martial artist, he managed to hang tough against Mayweather for much of their fight.

"Money" began to overwhelm him in the later rounds, however, resulting in a 10th-round knockout.

Since the highly anticipated bout, Mayweather has been retired from boxing, while McGregor has yet to make his return to the Octagon for UFC.  

