Floyd Mayweather's Gym Has 'McGregor KO' Workout

Nearly one year after knocking out Conor McGregor to improve his career boxing record to 50-0, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is boasting about it in a unique way.

On Friday, Dave Doyle of Yahoo Sports tweeted a photo of drills listed on the wall of the Mayweather Boxing and Fitness gym in Los Angeles:

One of the drills is called the "McGregor K.O.," which calls for a jab, right hand, jab, double right hand, left hook, left hook and right hand in succession.

Despite the fact that McGregor is a mixed martial artist, he managed to hang tough against Mayweather for much of their fight.

"Money" began to overwhelm him in the later rounds, however, resulting in a 10th-round knockout.

Since the highly anticipated bout, Mayweather has been retired from boxing, while McGregor has yet to make his return to the Octagon for UFC.