PSG vs. Atletico Madrid: 2018 ICC Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid continue their pre-season preparations as the European sides feature in the 2018 International Champions Cup in Kallang, Singapore on Monday.

PSG will be attempting to bounce back after two defeats in the tournament, suffering convincing losses to Bayern Munich and Arsenal as they conceded eight goals over the matches.

Atletico opened their account in the ICC with a victory over Arsenal, winning 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Date: Monday, July 30

Time: 7:35 p.m. local/12:35 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

Live Stream: Premier Sports (UK), WatchESPN (U.S.)

TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK), ESPNU (U.S.)

Former Les Parisiens manager Unai Emery had a smile on his face as he watched his new Arsenal side defeat his old team 5-1, leaving the French giants crestfallen in Singapore.

New PSG boss Thomas Tuchel was left embarrassed by the scoreline and will be hoping his outfit can improve their fortunes against Atleti.

Jonathan Johnson of ESPNFC highlighted the German's anger after the match:

Atletico appeared unconvincing at times in their encounter against the Gunners but the Spanish showed their usual resilience to carve out a slim victory.

They will be high spirits ahead of the friendly match. However, PSG are a wounded animal attempting to fire before the Ligue 1 campaign begins.

The French champions have recruited Italy goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon to the fold, but the heralded stopper has been unable to inspire his new defensive team-mates.

PSG shared footage of their star players on tour in Singapore:

Atleti manager Diego Simeone was happy with his side's first game in the ICC, with the team missing a number of stars including Antoine Griezmann.

According to Reuters (via John O'Brien of the Star), the Argentinian coach said:

"I was really happy with the performance of the youngsters. It was a great time to show what they have been training and working on for years.

It is important for the young players to realise that the jump to the first team is still far away at this stage but they can get a feeling of what it is like to play at that level in games like this.

It was an impressive performance against a team as strong as Arsenal, and the players showed the work they have been doing is heading in the right direction."

Tuchel knows nothing resembling failure will be tolerated this season, and his time in France will be a short one unless PSG find form quickly under his stewardship.

A third-consecutive defeat in the ICC will damage confidence further, and the steel provided by the Madrid side will be a difficult challenge to break down in Asia.

Simeone will be confident with his tried-and-tested squad ahead of the new season, and the club will be hoping to go one step better after finishing second to Barcelona in La Liga last term.