Do-or-Die MLB Trade Deadline Deals to Save Contenders

As MLB's power distribution gets heavier at the top, contenders face added pressure to make a marquee acquisition before the postseason.

Two years ago, the Chicago Cubs gave the New York Yankees a package headlined by Gleyber Torres to rent Aroldis Chapman. By accepting a sizable long-term loss, they won their first World Series in over a century.

A game-changing deal does not necessarily have to go down by July 31's non-waiver trade deadline. The Houston Astros waited a full month later to snag Justin Verlander, who pitched them to the 2017 crown.

This year's champion will point to at least one move that fueled its title chase. Every contender aside from a couple of fringe National League hopefuls (Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants) has already finalized a deal.

Yet some were smaller in scope, and most teams still have another need to address.

Renting a low-tier depth piece simply won't fulfill the "do-or-die" barometer, so some of these proposed deals take liberties with reality. Two highlighted NL East superstars will likely stay put through the season, but they could inject a contender with life if moved.

These trades would give squads the extra shove needed to make a deep playoff push.