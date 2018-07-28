MLB Trades 2018: Examining Most Intriguing Deals Heading into Deadline

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping that recent MLB history repeats itself.

The Dodgers pulled off the biggest move of the trade season when they acquired superstar shortstop Manny Machado from the Baltimore Orioles one day after the All-Star Game.

The Dodgers gave up a package of five minor-league prospects to get Machado. Those players include Rylan Bannon, Yusniel Díaz, Dean Kremer, Zach Pop and Breyvic Valera.

A year ago, the Houston Astros acquired right-handed starter Justin Verlander prior to the trade deadline, and his arrival in the Astros lockerroom helped that team capture the 2017 World Series. The Cubs traded for closer Aroldis Chapman a year earlier, and they were able to win the World Series over the Cleveland Indians in 2016.

Machado, who is scheduled to become a free agent at the conclusion of this season, has said that he wants to play shortstop throughout the rest of his career. He moved from third base to shortstop this year, but he has been forced to play third base for the Dodgers due to Justin Turner's groin injury at that position. Turner is on the 10-day disabled list

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times that Machado was quite willing to return to third base to help the team while Turner is out with a groin injury.

Machado has a .312/.385/.564 slash line with 25 home runs and 67 RBI this season, and one of those home runs have come in a Dodger uniform.

The Orioles have not stopped since trading Machado, either. They followed with another key trade when they sent closer Zach Britton to the New York Yankees for pitching prospects Dillon Tate, Cody Carroll and Josh Rogers to Orioles. Tate and Carroll are right-handed pitchers, while Rogers is a southpaw.

The move seemed curious on the surface, because the Yankees had perhaps the game's most powerful bullpens with Chapman, Dellin Betances, David Robertson and Chad Green. However, Chapman has struggled quite a bit in the last month. He has a 7.20 earned-run average in his last seven appearances, and knee issues may keep him from being at his best.

The addition of Britton could pay huge dividends for the Yankees if Chapman does not regain his best form.

Teams still have three more days to complete trades before Tuesday's trade deadline, and big names could continue to be on the move.

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Orioles may continue their housecleaning by moving five-time All-Star outfielder Adam Jones. Jon Morosi, the MLB Network's insider, tweeted that the Cleveland Indians and the Philadelphia Phillies both have interest in Jones.

Cleveland is in excellent shape to win the AL Central title, but the Indians know the biggest battles will come in the postseason against potential opponents like the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and Yankees. Adding a potential big bat like Jones could pay huge dividends for the Indians, a team that lost the seventh game of the World Series in extra innings to the Cubs two years ago.

The Phillies have a narrow 2.5-game edge over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, but that's clearly a battle that could go down to the final days of the regular season. The presence of Jones in the lineup could give the Phillies the edge in that race.

Jones has a .281/.307/.430 slash line with 11 home runs and 42 runs batted in going into Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Minnesota right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson is not a superstar, but he has become a dependable pitcher in 2018 for the Twins with a 3.42 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 129.0 innings. He shut down the hard-hitting Red Sox at Fenway Park Thursday night by allowing just one run in an eight-inning effort, and he looks like he could be an excellent add for any contending team.

Predictably, the Twins are getting quite a bit of interest in the pitcher, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox and The Athletic. However, if the Twins are going to move Gibson, they would need to get a very impressive package in return since he is not eligible to become a free agent until 2020.