MLB Trade Rumors: Buzz on James Shields and More Ahead of Deadline

As always seems to be the case, Tuesday's MLB trade deadline has a handful of bigger-name players we want to keep an eye on.

Perhaps they're on a losing team looking to garner assets or they're in the last year of their deal and the team wants to get something for them before they walk away for free.

Here, we're going to take a look at a few players, but Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields is one we're going to focus on in particular.

White Sox Seeking Shields Trade?

While Shields may not be the "Big Game James" we all came to know during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays, he can still be trusted with a high workload (22 starts, 137 innings pitched).

He's in the final year of his deal, barring a team picking up his $16 million option for 2019. If they choose not to, there is a $2 million buyout clause.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on Thursday, the White Sox are looking to trade him in the wake of shipping relief pitcher Joakim Soria to the Milwaukee Brewers:

However, it should be noted that this report came prior to the Cubs' trade for Cole Hamels, so perhaps they're no longer in the running.

There are plenty of contenders out there that need starting pitching.

The A's have a fairly solid rotation, but here are a few holes. Brett Anderson has an 5.46 ERA, and Andrew Triggs has been on the shelf.

If not for being in the AL West, the Athletics would have an even better shot at making the playoffs, but the Houston Astros make it tough to win that division.

Still, they're just one game back of a wild-card spot.

Perhaps bringing in Shields to rectify the back end of their rotation would be one of the keys to landing a spot in the postseason.

Twins Fielding Calls on Gibson

Across 21 games started, Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson has a 3.42 ERA, and he could be seen as a rare commodity to have for contenders looking to bolster their rotations.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Twins have received calls on Gibson. However, Gibson isn't a free agent until after 2019, and Sherman reported the Twins are more focused on trading walk-year players such as second baseman Brian Dozier and pitchers Zach Duke, Lance Lynn and Ervin Santana.

Though that is their goal at six games under .500 (48-54), they could probably get a decent haul for Gibson. Teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, the Athletics and the Atlanta Braves could all be interested in his services.

Brewers Target the Dark Knight

As we've mentioned here already, this is the time of year that contending ball clubs want to improve their rotations.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Brewers and Cincinnati Reds have had trade talks about the once-great New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey:

With the Reds, Harvey is 5-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

Prior to getting shelled by the Pittsburgh Pirates in his last start, Harvey went five straight games giving up two earned runs or fewer in his outings.

In a trade for Harvey, it would be hard to imagine the Brewers needing to give up anything of notable interest, and it could be worth the gamble.

He is not the player he was a few years ago, but if he can help out the bottom of their rotation, Harvey would be a valuable addition.

