Report: Real Madrid to End Eden Hazard Interest Because of Isco

Isco could be the reason why Real Madrid end a pursuit of Chelsea winger Eden Hazard. Real may not be willing to meet the Blues' valuation of €200 million because they believe Isco can thrive under coach Julen Lopetegui, according to AS (h/t Football-Espana.net).

Los Blancos don't want to be forced into a quick and expensive move for Hazard, especially with creative talents Isco and Marco Asensio already on the books.

Lopetegui took over from Zinedine Zidane this summer, and getting the most from Isco and Asensio will be a priority for the former Spain boss. His remit is clear after Football Espana noted the "European champions will not make a 'galactico' signing this summer" due to how much they trust Isco.

Such faith is well-placed since the 26-year-old is coming off a productive season. He scored eight goals and tallied nine assists across all competitions during Zidane's final campaign at the helm.

The Frenchman even made Isco a fixture of his UEFA Champions league best XI as Welsh forward Gareth Bale continued to fight off injuries. Isco's subtle movement, intelligent passing and natural flair offered a less direct, but more intuitive threat.

Lopetegui is likely to value those qualities considering how he adhered to Spain's possession-based philosophy:

Real trusting Lopetegui to make Isco better is no gamble since he already knows how to get the best from the one-time Malaga star:

Although he left the Spain job in controversial circumstances after Real came calling before this summer's World Cup in Russia, Lopetegui should welcome the chance to make Isco a key player in his new squad.

The question is, can Isco and gifted 22-year-old Marco Asensio adequately fill the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus? Losing their all-time leading goalscorer is a compelling reason why Los Merengues should consider a marquee signing such as Hazard.

Of course, Chelsea are aware of both Real's need and Hazard's talent. It's why the west London club wants more than £200 million to part ways with the 27-year-old Belgium international, according to the Daily Mail's Simon Jones.

It would be a world-record transfer, something Real can afford to resist when the squad already features Isco and Asensio, two dynamic attacking midfielders both younger than Hazard.