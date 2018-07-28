MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Info on Adam Jones, Chris Archer and More

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Baltimore Orioles have been holding a fire sale since the All-Star break, as superstar shortstop Manny Machado was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers and stud reliever Zach Britton was traded to the New York Yankees.

The Orioles do not appear to be putting up the stop sign anytime soon. Centerfielder Adam Jones could be the next big name on the move.

The Cleveland Indians and the Philadelphia Phillies are those who are highest on the list to acquire Jones, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

While the Indians seem like they are on their way to the AL Central title whether they acquire Jones or not, he could be the difference-maker for the Phillies as they battle the Atlanta Braves down the stretch in the NL East.

Jones is a five-time All-Star who has a .277/.304/.421 slash line with 10 home runs and 38 RBI this season. He has 261 career home runs and 853 RBI during his 13-year MLB run.

The 32-year-old is one of the bigger-name hitters under discussion, while Chris Archer of the Tampa Bay Rays may be the biggest-name starting pitcher who is under discussion.

While the Rays have had a surprisingly solid year, boasting a winning record, they don't appear to be in a position to chase down a wild-card spot. Archer may be their most valuable asset, and Morosi reports that eight teams are considering bringing in the two-time All-Star for the stretch run.

Morosi mentioned the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres among the teams that have interest. While the Cubs, Phillies and Diamondbacks are all contenders, the Padres clearly are not, and their interest seems questionable.

The Cubs acquired Cole Hamels from the Texas Rangers on Thursday, so their interest may not be as high as it was the previous day.

The Tampa Bay Times tweeted that the St. Louis Cardinals are also interested in Archer. The Cardinals have been looking for consistency all season, but they may have a desire to add Archer because of what he could bring to the team in 2019.

Archer has a 3-4 record this season in 16 starts, and he had a 4.30 earned-run average with 99 strikeouts in 90.0 innings.

The Cincinnati Reds have rebounded nicely after an awful start to the season. While it looked like they would be sure sellers in the early part of the season, that is apparently no longer the case.

Starting pitcher Matt Harvey, who was acquired by the Reds earlier this season after his run with the New York Mets came to an end, may be the team's only big name who could be moved before the deadline, according to journalist Ken Rosenthal.

On the other hand, Rosenthal suggested that the Reds may try to acquire some talent before Tuesday's deadline.

Harvey was a flamethrower in his heyday with the Mets, but he struggled badly from 2016 through the early part of the 2018 season. He has been somewhat better with the Reds, recording a 5-4 record with a 4.50 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 68.0 innings.