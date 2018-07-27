Jimmer Fredette Goes off for 41 Points in Win at The Basketball Tournament

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jimmer Fredette scorched the nets at Georgia State University Sports Arena in Atlanta to the tune of 41 points as Team Fredette throttled the Fort Wayne Champs, 104-91, in The Basketball Tournament's Super 16 Friday night.

The former Wooden Award winner came out lacking a rhythm, as did the team bearing his name, but it didn't take long before he found his footing.

Jimmer began to percolate in the second quarter, and he did work inside and out to keep Champs defenders on their heels:

Then the third quarter rolled around, and Fredette went unconscious.

After dropping 16 points over the game's first 18 minutes, Fredette poured in 18 points in the third quarter to help his team stretch the lead to 17 entering the final frame.

At that point, Twitter started to buzz:

Now through to the quarterfinals, Fredette and Co. will square off against No. 1 Scarlet and Grey or No. 12 Primetime Players with a spot in the semifinals on the line.