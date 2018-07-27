Jimmer Fredette Goes off for 41 Points in Win at The Basketball Tournament

Jimmer Fredette Goes off for 41 Points in Win at The Basketball TournamentJuly 28, 2018
Jimmer Fredette scorched the nets at Georgia State University Sports Arena in Atlanta to the tune of 41 points as Team Fredette throttled the Fort Wayne Champs, 104-91, in The Basketball Tournament's Super 16 Friday night.
Jimmer Fredette’s final stat line: 41 points (13-for-21), 6-for-11 from the 3-point line, 8 rebounds, 5 assists. He started 1-for-5. Made 75 percent of his shots the rest of the game.
The former Wooden Award winner came out lacking a rhythm, as did the team bearing his name, but it didn't take long before he found his footing.
Jimmer began to percolate in the second quarter, and he did work inside and out to keep Champs defenders on their heels:
When the crowd goes ooOOOOOoooo 😲 Fancy moves from @jimmerfredette! #TBT2018 https://t.co/B6Rmj5W3fL
BANG! @jimmerfredette's transition three gives Team Fredette the lead. https://t.co/e4AQx4LabR #TBT2018 https://t.co/0b0vsPmKp2
Then the third quarter rolled around, and Fredette went unconscious.
After dropping 16 points over the game's first 18 minutes, Fredette poured in 18 points in the third quarter to help his team stretch the lead to 17 entering the final frame.
.@jimmerfredette channeling his inner Human Torch tonight! 34 points 10-of-17 shooting 5-of-9 from three 9-of-10 from the free throw line Team Fredette up 89-72 heading to the 4th. #TBT2018 https://t.co/tHWgnFYJfg
At that point, Twitter started to buzz:
Now through to the quarterfinals, Fredette and Co. will square off against No. 1 Scarlet and Grey or No. 12 Primetime Players with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
