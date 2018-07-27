Miguel Sano Reportedly to Be Called Up by Twins After Eduardo Escobar Trade

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Miguel Sano will be back with the Minnesota Twins for their weekend series against the Boston Red Sox.

Per Fancred's Jon Heyman, Sano was called up from Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

Sano's promotion comes after Heyman reported the Twins traded Eduardo Escobar to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Twins demoted Sano to the minor leagues on June 14 after he hit .203/.270/.405 with 66 strikeouts in 148 at-bats through 37 games.

Sano started his stint in the minors at High-A Fort Myers where his .328/.442/.453 slash line in 19 games earned him a promotion to Triple-A. The 25-year-old posted an .889 OPS in just nine games from July 8-25.

Bernie Pleskoff of Clubhouse Corner noted Sano lost 20 pounds during his time with Fort Myers. He showed up to spring training in February weighing a rumored 293 pounds, per Patrick Reusse of the Star-Tribune.

Sano has shown prodigious power in the big leagues, including 18 homers in 80 games as a rookie in 2015 and 28 last season to help the Twins claim the second American League wild-card spot.

Minnesota enters Friday's game against the Red Sox with a 48-53 record, seven games behind the Cleveland Indians in the AL Central.