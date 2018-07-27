Kyle Lowry Not Ready to Comment on Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan Trade

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry told reporters Friday he isn't yet prepared to comment on the blockbuster trade that sent his backcourt-mate, DeMar DeRozan, to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard.

"When it's time to [look ahead]," Lowry said at USA Basketball's minicamp in Las Vegas, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg. "When it's time I have to be there and go to work, I'll be ready to go to work, and I'll be ready to make my comments and things like that."

Lowry also refused to reveal if he's talked to Leonard since the deal went down earlier this month:

While Lowry is remaining mum on the shake-up—which also sent Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick to the Spurs, while Danny Green went to Toronto—DeRozan recently opened up about his move to San Antonio in a lengthy conversation with ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.

"At the end of the day, I gave everything I had to that team," DeRozan said. "And it showed, it showed in the progress we made as a team and me as an individual. So when you put that out there saying 'gave them chances' and 'I have to do something' ... it's B.S. to me."

He added: "I understand how the game works, how the business works. My mindset was that I was always going to be in Toronto my whole career, but I was never naive. Just let me know. That's where my frustration came from. And I think it showed. From the fans to even myself—it just caught me completely off guard."

Without DeRozan, Lowry and Leonard will try to keep the Raptors at the forefront of the Eastern Conference title chase alongside the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.