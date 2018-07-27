Chelsea Transfer News: AS Roma Step Up Leon Bailey Hunt in Latest Rumours

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2018

Leverkusen's Leon Bailey challenges for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, March 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner/Associated Press

AS Roma have reportedly stepped up their chase of Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal

According to Sky Sports (h/t Calciomercato), the Giallorossi have turned to the Jamaican after missing out on Malcom, who made a last-second switch to Barcelona after agreeing terms with Roma.

The rumour doesn't appear to be just empty chatter, and Bleacher Report's Dean Jones was intrigued:

English tabloid The Sun (h/t Daily Star's Callum Vurley) previously reported Bailey had instructed his agent―who also happens to be his stepfather―to work on a Premier League move, with a keen desire to play in London.

He has spoken of his desire to play in England in the past:

But Roma would present an intriguing destination for the 20-year-old this summer, and arguably a better one than Chelsea or Arsenal. 

The Italians have a vacancy to fill after losing out on Malcom and could likely guarantee the speedster more immediate playing time than the Blues or Gunners. Roma have already shown a willingness to rely on youth in the past, handing the likes of Cengiz Under and Lorenzo Pellegrini big roles last season.

They've also prioritised youth development under director Monchi, signing Justin Kluivert and Ante Coric. With such a high emphasis on youth, Roma would be a great place for Bailey to spend a few seasons before making the step up.

Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker are two examples of players who boosted their value in the Italian capital recently, before making the jump to England. There's little doubt Bailey is every bit as talented a prospect as they were when they arrived:

Chelsea haven't been too busy this summer yet, and manager Maurizio Sarri isn't known for his willingness to develop youngsters or dive deep into the transfer market. 

Bailey's desire to play in England should give the Blues a good chance in the hunt for his signature, however, should they decide to get more heavily involved. 

