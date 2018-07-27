Reggie Evans, 3 Headed Monsters Beat Ball Hogs at BIG3 League Basketball 2018

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The intensity level is high in Week 6 of the 2018 BIG3 season with just two weeks of games remaining before the postseason begins.

Through the first five weeks, the 3 Headed Monsters remain the only undefeated team. They put their perfect record on the line Friday night against the Ball Hogs, who had lost four of their five games prior to tonight.

Friday's marquee matchup features Tri-State (4-1) looking to build a two-game lead in the standings over 3's Company (3-2). Power is tied in the standings with Tri-State and has a showdown with the Killer 3's (2-3) that will play a significant role in the postseason push.

Power 50, Killer 3's 28

The second game of the night was a one-sided affair with Power running all over the Killer 3's in a 50-28 final.

Looking to keep pace with the 3 Headed Monsters, the Killer 3's sent a message to all of the BIG3 teams. A loss here would have dropped the squad into a tie with the Killer 3's for playoff positioning.

The trio of Glen Davis, Corey Maggette and Cuttino Mobley combined for 36 points, 19 rebounds and five assists.

By comparison, no one on the Killer 3's reached double figures in scoring. Metta World Peace led the way with nine points.

This was also a statement game with the 3 Headed Monsters having already won to stay perfect this season. That looming showdown next week has the potential to be the best game of the season.

3 Headed Monsters 51, Ball Hogs 45

Having already clinched a playoff berth, the 3 Headed Monsters ran their record to 6-0 with a 51-45 come-from-behind victory over the Ball Hogs.

Reggie Evans was the star of the show for the Monsters with a double-double consisting of 24 points and 10 rebounds. The 15-year NBA veteran used his size down low to hit a game-high 10 field goals, all of them from inside the three-point line.

Evans did get help from his teammates when Jamario Moon came up with a block that led to a dunk from Qyntel Woods that increased the 3 Headed Monsters' lead to seven points:

The Ball Hogs were in control of things during the first half, taking a 26-20 lead into the intermission. Jermaine Taylor did everything he could do get his team in the win column with 12 of his 18 points coming behind the arc.

Things figure to get more interesting for the 3 Headed Monsters next week when they take on Power in a matchup that could determine the No. 1 overall seed in the postseason.