Novak Djokovic's Grandfather-in-Law Kidnapped, Robbed in Home Invasion

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 27, 2018

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures during a press conference at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Vincent Thian/Associated Press

Miloslav Radisavljevic, the grandfather-in-law of Novak Djokovic, was the victim of a kidnapping and robbery at his home. 

Per a statement from Djokovic's media group to the Associated Press (h/t the New York Post), attackers tied up Radisavljevic in a field nearly 50 kilometers away from his house after breaking in and eventually taking 220 euros and a cell phone.   

There were no visible signs of injury on Radisavljevic after he was found tied to a power pole. 

Radisavljevic is the 85-year-old grandfather of Djokovic's wife, Jelena. He lives in Ljig, which is in the Kolubara District of western Serbia. 

The assailants are unknown, but Radisavljevic did tell the authorities there were two of them wearing masks. 

