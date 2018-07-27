Novak Djokovic's Grandfather-in-Law Kidnapped, Robbed in Home Invasion

Vincent Thian/Associated Press

Miloslav Radisavljevic, the grandfather-in-law of Novak Djokovic, was the victim of a kidnapping and robbery at his home.

Per a statement from Djokovic's media group to the Associated Press (h/t the New York Post), attackers tied up Radisavljevic in a field nearly 50 kilometers away from his house after breaking in and eventually taking 220 euros and a cell phone.

There were no visible signs of injury on Radisavljevic after he was found tied to a power pole.

Radisavljevic is the 85-year-old grandfather of Djokovic's wife, Jelena. He lives in Ljig, which is in the Kolubara District of western Serbia.

The assailants are unknown, but Radisavljevic did tell the authorities there were two of them wearing masks.