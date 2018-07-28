NFL Training Camp Notes: NFL's Darling Sleeper Team Dealt Huge Blow and More

10 of 10

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

This last one could be of interest to all the fantasy football enthusiasts who will drafting their teams over the next few weeks.

Since the Seattle Seahawks selected San Diego State's Rashaad Penny at No. 27 overall in April, Penny has been something of a favorite in that community. After all, he piled up over 2,200 yards for the Aztecs in 2017, and the Seahawks need a lead tailback.

The problem is that someone forgot to tell Chris Carson he wasn't going to be the guy.

Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, Carson (and not Penny) has been working as Seattle's No.1 running back over the first two days of training camp, continuing the positive buzz dating back to minicamp and OTAs.

Carson looked pretty good last year before getting hurt, and Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times predicted a month ago that Carson will be the lead tailback when the Seahawks open the 2018 season Sept. 9 against the Denver Broncos at Mile High:

"Now healthy, Carson appeared the clear number one ending minicamp and if he stays healthy through training camp, I'd imagine he'll be the starter going into the season. And if he then could do what he did in the first four games last season—recall that he averaged 4.2 yards per carry, which was better than the likes of Leonard Fournette (3.9), Le'Veon Bell (4.0) and Ezekiel Elliottt (4.1), to name a few—he could well top the 1,000-yard mark, something no Seahawk has done since Marshawn Lynch with 1,306 in 2014."

As it turns out, he just might be onto something.