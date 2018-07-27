MLB Trade Rumors: Updated 2018 Deadline Reports and Analysis

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

While the New York Yankees are busy bolstering their roster, their crosstown rival is preparing to offload some of its assets.

The New York Mets have a handful of players who could help contenders for the rest of the season, but the price has to be right.

Another player mentioned on the trade market in recent days is a former Mets pitcher who has turned his season around in Cincinnati.

Milwaukee is at the forefront of some discussions, as it looks to make improvements to challenge the Chicago Cubs for the National League Central crown, while Philadelphia still needs to make upgrades at a few spots.

Below is a breakdown of the latest trade buzz swirling around Major League Baseball.

Mets Receiving Interest in Cabrera, Wheeler

The Mets declared themselves as one of the top sellers when they sent Jeurys Familia to Oakland, and at least two more players could be shipped out of the Big Apple before Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, teams in talks with the Mets for Asdrubal Cabrera expect the shortstop to be dealt soon.

Fancred's Jon Heyman expanded on the market for the 32-year-old that includes Arizona, Atlanta, Milwaukee and Philadelphia:

Cabrera is hitting .277 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI for the struggling Mets, and he'd be a welcome addition to any contender in need of a middle infielder.

The Brewers need an upgrade at either second base or shortstop, which makes them an ideal trade partner for the Mets, while the other three teams mentioned by Heyman would have to reorganize their respective infielders to fit in Cabrera.

Zack Wheeler could be on the move from the Mets as well, as Martino reported the Cubs, Reds and Brewers are interested in the pitcher.

Since the Cubs recently acquired Cole Hamels, they wouldn't need Wheeler as much as the Brewers, who could use a starter after Brent Suter went on the disabled list.

With plenty of interest in both Cabrera and Wheeler, the Mets should consider dealing both to get a decent return while not completely blowing up their roster.

The Mets would keep Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard and bring in some assets that could help in the future.

From the Brewers perspective, it would be a good idea to try and negotiate a package involving Cabrera and Wheeler, as that would improve their roster in two places.

If they're able to execute a deal for both players, the Brewers wouldn't have to turn elsewhere to further improve their chances of qualifying for the postseason.

Harvey Could Be On The Move Again

Matt Harvey was traded once this season, as the Mets shipped him to Cincinnati in exchange for Devin Mesoraco.

Since joining the Reds, Harvey has put together a 5-4 record and a 4.50 ERA in 13 starts.

The Brewers, who are exploring every potential deal at the moment, are in ongoing talks with the Reds over Harvey, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi:

In addition to Milwaukee, a handful of teams have kept an eye on Harvey, with scouts from six other teams in attendance for his last start, per The Athletic's Jim Bowden:

Receiving anything for Harvey has to be seen as a success for the Reds, who gave the 29-year-old an opportunity to rehabilitate his career.

The Reds won't bring in a massive haul for Harvey since he could still be seen as damaged goods by some potential suitors, but something is better than nothing.

If the Brewers think Wheeler's price is too high, they could ramp up discussions with their fellow NL Central team in their quest to find a replacement for Suter.

If interest continues to grow around Harvey in the coming days, the Reds could hike up the price, but for now a pair of prospects might be enough to let him go.

Gibson Emerging As Trade Prospect

The Minnesota Twins could be the biggest seller before the non-waiver trade deadline.

Infielders Brian Dozier and Eduardo Escobar have been mentioned in trade talks over the last few weeks, while pitcher Kyle Gibson is starting to generate more interest, as Morosi noted:

Since they're looking in every direction to make an improvement, the Brewers talked to the Twins about Dozier and Escobar, and Gibson could be involved in those talks too, as Morosi mentioned.

Gibson has jumped on to the radar of contenders with a collection of strong starts in the last month, including an eight-inning outing Thursday against the Boston Red Sox.

In his five July starts, Gibson let up 12 earned runs in 33.1 innings, and in three of those starts, he's lasted at least seven innings.

If the Brewers want to be bold, they could propose a monster deal to the Twins to bring in Dozier, Escobar and Gibson, but that would require a purge of their farm system.

However, the Brewers might not be the only suitor for the trio of Minnesota players, which puts the Twins in an ideal position leading up to Tuesday.

The more likely scenario for a Brewers-Twins deal features one of the three players being shipped to Milwaukee, while the Twins try to get more prospects from other teams by dangling the others out on the trade market.

