MLB Power Rankings: How All 30 Teams Rank Post-2018 Trade Deadline

This week's MLB power rankings were pushed back a day from our usual Monday morning publish time to accommodate the non-waiver trade deadline. Now that it's passed, it's time for an updated look at where all 30 teams stand.

Along with on-field performance, this week's rankings will also take into account deadline activity. Teams on the fringe of contention, in particular, will be impacted by the moves they made or didn't make, as a clear line was drawn between contender and also ran.

Moving forward, these rankings remain a fluid process. Teams rise and fall based on where they were ranked the previous week. If a team keeps winning, it will keep climbing—it's as simple as that.

Here's an updated look at where all 30 teams stand heading into this week's action.

Updated Rankings 1 Boston Red Sox (75-33) 2 New York Yankees (67-37) 1 3 Houston Astros (67-41) 1 4 Chicago Cubs (61-44) 5 Los Angeles Dodgers (59-48) 1 6 Milwaukee Brewers (62-47) 5 7 Seattle Mariners (63-43) 8 Philadelphia Phillies (58-48) 9 Oakland Athletics (62-46) 4 10 Pittsburgh Pirates (55-52) 5 11 Arizona D-backs (59-49)

2 12 Atlanta Braves (56-47) 2 13 Cleveland Indians (57-48)

4 14 Colorado Rockies (57-48) 4

15 Tampa Bay Rays (53-53) 1 16 San Francisco Giants (54-54) 4 17 Los Angeles Angels (54-53) 18 St. Louis Cardinals (54-52) 19 Washington Nationals (52-53)

20 Cincinnati Reds (48-58) 2 21 Miami Marlins (46-62) 1 22 New York Mets (44-59) 23 Minnesota Twins (49-56) 24 Texas Rangers (46-62) 1 25 Toronto Blue Jays (48-57) 4 26 San Diego Padres (42-67) 27 Detroit Tigers (45-62) 28 Chicago White Sox (37-68) 29 Kansas City Royals (32-73) 30 Baltimore Orioles (32-74)

Busiest Teams at the Deadline

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been rolling of late with a 15-4 record and plus-46 run differential in their last 19 games, and it now looks like they're ready to make a serious run at a playoff spot.

Texas Rangers closer Keone Kela was added to the back of the bullpen and Tampa Bay Rays ace Chris Archer will bolster the starting rotation. Those trades came at the cost of some quality young talent—Austin Meadows, Tyler Glasnow and Taylor Hearn—but both players are also controllable beyond this year, so the moves were made with more than just an eye on a late-season push.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers didn't call it quits after landing Manny Machado in a post-All-Star break blockbuster.

Slugging second baseman Brian Dozier was acquired from the Minnesota Twins to provide some punch against left-handed pitching, while veteran John Axford was added to the bullpen in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. Will that be enough to solidify the relief corps?

It's also been a busy few days for the Milwaukee Brewers, who added Mike Moustakas and Jonathan Schoop as they try to chase down the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Those two will undoubtedly bolster the offensive attack, but it also creates an infield logjam that will need to be navigated. What is arguably the biggest weakness on the roster—the starting rotation—also went unaddressed.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies also strengthened their cases for a postseason berth.



The D-backs added relievers Jake Diekman and Brad Ziegler after acquiring infielder Eduardo Escobar earlier this month. The Braves found the controllable starter they've been seeking in Kevin Gausman, who was the headliner in a six-player blockbuster with the Baltimore Orioles. The Phillies picked up catcher Wilson Ramos and added lefty reliever Aaron Loup to the bullpen on deadline day after acquiring Asdrubal Cabrera last week.

The American League side of things was considerably quieter, and understandably so with four teams—the Astros, Indians, Red Sox and Yankees—essentially locked into postseason spots.

That said, the Seattle Mariners did make some notable acquisitions as they look to chase down the second wild-card. They added Zach Duke, Sam Tuivailala and Adam Warren to a bullpen that currently ranks 14th in the majors with a 3.90 ERA, while also picking up speedy Cameron Maybin to fill the fourth outfielder role.

However, they also failed to add a starting pitcher and will be relying heavily on the unheralded duo of Wade LeBlanc and Marco Gonzales to keep pitching at a high level.

Quiet Contenders

The Colorado Rockies slipped four spots in the rankings as a direct result of their deadline inactivity.

With the Dodgers and Diamondbacks both improving among NL West contenders and the Phillies, Braves, Brewers and Pirates all bolstering their wild-card hopes, the Rockies playoff chances have taken a major hit.

They did acquire Seunghwan Oh from the Blue Jays last week and signed veteran Matt Holliday to a minor league deal, but they failed to land the controllable starter they were seeking. Jon Heyman of Fancred listed them among the teams pursuing Gausman before he was traded to Atlanta.

On the AL side, the Cleveland Indians settled for acquiring Leonys Martin to address the center field need, and they had previously acquired Brad Hand and Aaron Cimber from the Padres.

But did they do enough to close the gap to that three-headed Astros/Red Sox/Yankees monster?

The Oakland Athletics were also quiet in the days leading up to the deadline after acquiring reliever Jeurys Familia from the Mets earlier this month.

They had no reason to push their chips in after surprising more than a few people by contending sooner than expected, but their odds took a hit nonetheless.

Fringe Teams That Waived the White Flag

The Los Angeles Angels, St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals all appear to have accepted that this isn't their year.

"Bryce (Harper) is not going anywhere. I believe in this team," proclaimed Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo, via Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post.

He apparently didn't believe in it to the point of making any additions to the roster, though, and he actually wound up trading reliever Brandon Kintzler to a fellow NL contender in the Cubs.

The Cardinals turned Tommy Pham into prospects in a trade with the Rays, opening up a spot for Tyler O'Neill on the big league roster in the process. They also sent off Luke Voit and Sam Tuivailala in small-scale moves while failing to add anyone of short-term significance.

And it looks like the Angels will squander another year of Mike Trout.

Catcher Martin Maldonado and second baseman Ian Kinsler were both traded ahead of free agency, and no notable additions were made.

The San Francisco Giants also appear to be cooked.

They didn't sell off any veteran pieces, but they also didn't add anyone to a team that is currently sitting at .500 and may have just lost Johnny Cueto to Tommy John surgery.

MVPs of the Week

Hitter: Jonathan Schoop, formerly of the Baltimore Orioles

Stats: 11-for-29, 1 2B, 5 HR, 13 RBI, 6 R

After struggling to a .197/.242/.345 line with just eight home runs and 21 RBI over the first three months of the 2018 season, Schoop has caught fire.

He's hitting .360/.356/.700 with nine home runs and 19 RBI in July and that was enough to make him a hot commodity at the trade deadline, with the Brewers eventually getting a deal done.

Always a promising offensive player, Schoop exploded for a 122 OPS+ with 32 home runs and 105 RBI last season en route to 5.2 WAR and a 12th-place finish in AL MVP voting.

The second base position has provided a brutal .242/.297/.362 line for the Brewers this year, so he'll be a welcome addition as they look to secure a postseason spot.

Pitcher: Masahiro Tanaka, New York Yankees

Stats: 1 GS, W, 9.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

While the Yankees were proactive in addressing the starting rotation with the additions of J.A. Happ and Lance Lynn, a strong finish to the season from Masahiro Tanaka would still go a long way.

The 29-year-old twirled his third career shutout last Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, and he's now pitched to a 2.29 ERA in three starts since returning from the hamstring injury that cost him roughly a month.

All told, he's 8-2 with a 4.09 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 92.1 innings on the year.

Looking ahead, Tanaka showed last October how much of an impact he can make when he's on top of his game, posting a 0.90 ERA over 20 innings in his three postseason starts.

A similar run this year could push the Yankees over the top.

Video Highlights of the Week

Longest Home Run: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies (454 feet)

Nolan Arenado has hit an NL-leading 28 home runs this season, including three in his last four games and eight total during the month of July.

His 26th blast of the season came on Friday in the form of this towering 454-foot blast off Oakland Athletics lefty Sean Manaea.

While that was the longest home run of the season for Arenado, it checks in as just the seventh-longest among Rockies hitters.

In fact, Carlos Gonzalez (473 feet, 461 feet, 455 feet), Ian Desmond (472 feet, 459 feet) and Trevor Story (464 feet, 459 feet) all have multiple home runs that have gone further.

As a team, the Rockies rank eight in the majors and second in the NL with 136 home runs on the year.

Best Defensive Play: Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston Red Sox

Jackie Bradley Jr. is having a rough season offensively for the Boston Red Sox, hitting just .213 with a 76 OPS+ and 28 extra-base hits in 357 plate appearances.

However, he remains a walking highlight reel in center field.

The 28-year-old has been featured in our "best defensive play" section before and he's at it again with this tremendous catch in the left-center gap that looked like a sure double off the bat.

His 9.1 UZR/150 is the fourth-best mark among qualified center fielders and speaks to his elite instincts and tremendous range covering the gaps.

The Red Sox are the highest-scoring team in baseball at 5.29 runs per game, so they can afford to sacrifice some offense for an elite glove at a premium position.

Must-See Upcoming Matchup

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Friday-Sunday)

Nothing like a World Series rematch to gauge where two contenders are at heading into the final two months of the season.

Last time the Astros and Dodgers squared off it was Game 7 of another thrilling Fall Classic, and both teams have legitimate title aspirations once again this year.

The Astros rotation is lined up perfectly for this series, with Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr. and Gerrit Cole slated to throw.

The Dodgers will counter with Alex Wood, Kenta Maeda and Walker Buehler. Ace Clayton Kershaw makes his next start on Thursday against the Brewers.

This series won't have a huge impact on the standings, but it's an excellent barometer of where these two clubs stand and it should provide fans with a postseason atmosphere in early August.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.